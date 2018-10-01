The 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV’s long 238-mile range has helped it outrun competitors.

That may change soon.

For now, we give the all-electric hatchback a 6.8 on our overall scale. Its long range and fun electric powertrain buoy sagging safety and comfort scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the 2019 Bolt EV (silently) glides into a few new exterior colors—nothing major.

The big stuff is already there: 60-kwh battery rated for 238 miles, a 200-horsepower electric motor, front-wheel drive, and 10.2-inch touchscreen.

Like last year, the Bolt EV is offered in LT and Premier trims, and costs about $37,500, before applicable state and federal tax perks.

The Bolt EV is an upright hatchback with mostly good looks. Exterior designers tried (and mostly succeeded) in dressing Poindexter well for the party—it’s a few clever tricks to hide the hatchback’s practical shape. Inside

Under the hood—or more accurately, the floor—a battery powers the Chevy Bolt EV around town with ease and silent operation. After repeated tests we can say that the Bolt EV is capable of its 238-mile rated range over and over again, and that it’s relatively fun along the way.

Four adults will fit fine in the Bolt EV, five in a pinch. Behind the second row, there’s nearly 17 cubic feet of cargo room for gear. The second row tumbles down to offer as much space as many compact crossover SUVs.

The Bolt EV safely crashes, according to federal and independent testers, despite lacking an engine up front. The small Chevy gets good ratings for its crashworthiness, but sub-par headlights and spendy active safety features hold it back.

The electric powertrain is complemented by good features that include 17-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic climate controls, and the 10.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.