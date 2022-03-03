What kind of car is the 2023 Chevy Blazer? What does it compare to?

Setting aside the rough-and-tumble trucky Blazer of the 1990s, the Blazer resurrected in 2019 sports a sharp design in an anodyne class populated by the Ford Edge, GMC Acadia, Honda Passport, and Hyundai Santa Fe.

Is the 2023 Chevy Blazer a good car?

Sold in 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier trim, the 2023 Blazer is a solid mid-size SUV with good infotainment and better steering and handling than its competitors. It warrants a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2023 Chevy Blazer?

The Blazer wears new ends with new light signatures, while the interior sports a larger 10.0-inch touchscreen as standard equipment. Chevy expanded the availability of certain features, but expect big changes to the mid-size crossover next year, when Chevy debuts a battery electric Blazer.

For now, the LED running lights squint more and the LED headlights sit in a lower housing that helps stretch the face of the SUV so it looks wider and lower than traditional SUVs. The dashboard follows this winged flight with an aviator theme and cool circular vents, ruled over by the larger central command screen.

The Blazer’s standard 228-hp turbo-4 with front-wheel drive offers pert acceleration, but the 9-speed automatic can be indecisive at mid-throttle. It rides firmer and handles better than the usual crossover, though. For the most blazing Blazer, check out the RS and its sonorous 308-hp V-6. While all-wheel drive is available on all Blazers, the RS has a twin-clutch system that vectors torque to the rear wheel with the most grip for more spirited handling. It’ll cost you, though.

The Blazer seats five with more room and better quality than the slightly smaller Chevy Equinox, but the seats need better padding. The front seats have narrow, short bottom cushions that crimp larger frames, and the rear seats aren’t much better. Fortunately, the sliding rear seats have plenty of leg room, and can be folded down for more than 64 cubic feet of cargo room.

Crash-test scores have been good, with headlights dimming Top Safety Pick status from the IIHS. New LED headlights could change that this year. Every Blazer comes well equipped with driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking and active lane control, while adaptive cruise control is now available across the lineup this year.

How much does the 2023 Chevy Blazer cost?

Pricing had not been announced as of publication time, but expect at least a $1,000 increase over the $35,000 Blazer 2LT in 2022. Standard features include the turbo-4, 18-inch wheels, power driver seat, and 10.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expect to pay in the mid-$40,000s for a Blazer RS and its more sophisticated AWD system or the Premier with its V-6, Bose audio, and bigger wheels.

Where is the 2023 Chevy Blazer made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.