What kind of car is the 2022 Chevy Blazer? What does it compare to?

With the Blazer, Chevrolet wraps a daring body around a conventional five-passenger crossover cabin. The vintage off-road nameplate aside, it’s a contemporary family wagon, with the usual choices of turbo-4 or V-6 engines and front- or all-wheel drive. Competition for the Blazer includes the Ford Edge, GMC Acadia, Honda Passport, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Nissan Murano.

Is the 2022 Chevy Blazer a good car?

It’s not a home run, but it’s a solid effort with great space and good infotainment. Sold in LT, RS, and Premier trim, it’s worth a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Chevy Blazer?

Chevy dropped the former 193-hp base 4-cylinder and the L trim level. What hasn’t changed is the Blazer’s batwing style. A dramatic curve swoops from the front end up into the rear roofline in one continuous rising line that blanks off in a black piece of trim, lending a floating appearance to the roof. It’s arresting, in the only way we like, but not everyone is convinced it looks good. The cockpit has winglike lines that strand some minor controls into inconvenient places, but it’s a looker.

We like the Blazer’s 228-hp turbo-4 and front-wheel drive for its smart acceleration, and ride and handling are firmer than the usual crossover. That said, the Blazer RS outfitted with a barking 308-hp V-6 and trick all-wheel drive with torque-vectoring that betters traction across the rear wheels gives this Blazer road manners nothing like its trucky-SUV past. The muscle-car sounds come in tandem with a 4,500-pound tow rating.

The Blazer’s five-passenger cabin needs better seats to live up to its space. The front seats in particular have narrow, short bottom cushions that leave us wanting—but cargo space blooms to almost 64 cubic feet with the rear seat folded. That’s about the same as the slightly smaller and cheaper Equinox, mind you.

Crash-test scores have been good, and now that the base Blazer L is toast, every version has automatic emergency braking, while most can be suited up with a surround-view camera system and a rear camera mirror.

How much does the 2022 Chevy Blazer cost?

Base prices start around $35,000 for the Blazer 2LT and its turbo-4, 18-inch wheels, power driver seat, and 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You’ll pay in the mid-$40,000s for a Blazer Premier with the V-6, Bose audio, and bigger wheels.

Where is the 2022 Chevy Blazer made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.