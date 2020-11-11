What kind of car is the 2021 Chevy Blazer? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Chevy Blazer is a five-seat crossover SUV that revives an old off-road nameplate. This one’s a family wagon, with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive and a choice between a trio of engines.

The Blazer’s big rivals include the Honda Passport, Ford Edge, Hyundai Santa Fe and Nissan Murano—and of course, the GMC Acadia.

Review continues below

Is the 2021 Chevy Blazer a good car?

It’s solid, but not a home run. Sold in base L, Blazer LT, RS, and Premier versions, we give the 2021 Blazer a 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Chevy Blazer?

This year Chevy makes automatic emergency braking standard on the 2LT Blazer and higher trims, but it’s still not standard on base L and LT editions.

This Blazer owes nothing to the vehicles that have worn the badge in the past. Chevy broomed those squared-off edges and implanted a swoopy look with a rising beltine and a roof that appears to float. It’s a popular theme so there’s nothing particularly edgy or daring here, but the Blazer wears it well enough. Inside the Blazer has a winglike dash with big vents and a big touchscreen, and in higher trims, leather upholstery.

Blazer performance begins with a base 193-horsepower inline-4 we’d bypass in favor of the newer 230-hp turbo-4. Coupled to the standard 9-speed automatic and front- or all-wheel drive, the turbo-4 Blazer strikes the best midpoint between performance and value. A 308-hp V-6 can be had—and it makes Chevy muscle-car noises–but it isn’t much quicker, though it does have a higher 4,500-pound tow rating. The Blazer handles well, and RS versions get a trick all-wheel-drive system that pivots power across the rear end for even crisper response.

Chevy fits the Blazer with a sliding second-row seat to play up its spacious interior, and skips the optional third-row bench of the similar GMC Acadia. But it fits the Blazer with narrow seats that aren’t shaped as well as they should be. Cargo space is strong, though not that much bigger than the next-smaller Equinox.

How much does the 2021 Chevy Blazer cost?

The Blazer gains standard automatic emergency braking this year on the 2LT trim and above, but it’s still missing from the base $31,000 Blazer L and the Blazer LT. Skip those and head right to the 2LT or the $38,000 3LT, which adds blind-spot monitors, leather upholstery, and heated front seats. All Blazers sport an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and GM’s latest infotainment interface is fast and friendly—but give the $10-a-month cloud-based navigation a hard pass, and use your smartphone.

Where is the Chevy Blazer made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.