Rebooted last year as a family crossover, the 2020 Chevy Blazer returns with a new turbo-4 engine in the middle of its lineup.

The 2020 Blazer still slots between the big Traverse and compact Equinox in Chevy’s crossover lineup. A front-drive mid-sizer with available all-wheel drive, the five-seater is sold in base L, LT, RS, and Premier versions.

We give the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer a 6.0 out of 10, with a blank left where incomplete safety scores will one day live. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Chevy split neatly from the Blazer’s past with this latest version. The boxy truck cues have been broomed in favor of contemporary crossover lines—a floating-look roof, a wedgy upkick at the rear end, LED lighting, and a tall and somewhat narrow body. The cabin takes on a winglike theme, with compromises in the placement of some controls.

Base Blazer SUVs come with a 193-horsepower inline-4 with decent power but poor noise control. The 230-hp turbo-4 that’s new for 2020 has better sounds, a quicker pace, and a softer base price than the top-line 308-hp V-6 that thrusts the Blazer around with authority. All engines pair with a generally well-programmed 9-speed automatic. Base models come only as front-drivers, while middle-priced Blazers have a basic all-wheel-drive system on the options list. The Blazer RS’ nifty AWD setup splits power across the rear wheels for better responsiveness, to go with the Blazer’s crisp steering, firm ride and fluid, connected feel. Towing tops out at 4,500 pounds on the V-6 editions.

Five adults fit well in the 2020 Blazer, and with a sliding second-row seat its cargo and passenger space can flex with the best mid-size crossovers. If it had better seats, the Blazer would earn more kudos: its front chairs have short, rounded bottom cushions that don’t support bigger drivers well. Cargo space swells with the fold-down, slide-forward rear seat—but it’s only a cube or two bigger than the smaller Equinox, at best.

Chevy walls off critical safety gear—automatic emergency braking—from all but the Blazer RS and Premier, and charges more for the feature even on those $40,000-plus models. All Blazers get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. The priciest Premier adds on wireless smartphone charging, leather upholstery, a sunroof, cooled front seats, and a handsfree power tailgate.