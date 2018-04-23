The 2019 Cadillac XTS builds on the brand’s reputation for comfortable, modern big-car luxury. Unchanged from the 2018 model year, the 2019 XTS remains a capable full-size sedan that carries plenty of heritage without the stale nostalgia.

We rate the 2019 XTS at 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Trim packages carry over for 2019 as well, with Base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, Platinum, and Platinum V-Sport trim levels available. Several of those can be had with all-wheel drive. Armored, stretch, and hearse packages are available.

Review continues below

Shorter front and rear overhangs and sharper styling brought a much more modern look to the XTS in 2018. The update also included an updated chassis that greatly improved ride quality—a big deal for the stretch limo crowd.

Powertrain choices remain unchanged in 2019, with two V-6 engines on offer. Most XTS trims come with a 304-horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6. The top of the line V-Sport gets power from a 410-hp, twin-turbo version of the same engine. The entire XTS range is serviced by a 6-speed automatic transmission that would benefit from an extra gear or two, especially given this model’s primary temperament as a comfortable people-hauler.

Inside, the XTS offers plenty of space, with comfortable and supportive seats, much more suited for all-day cruising than carving out canyon roads at high speeds. The XTS does not fail its heritage as an executive transport, with beautifully trimmed and very spacious back seats.

Though safety and crash-test scores are not yet out for the 2019 model year, we expect the same IIHS ratings of “Good” and “Superior” that the 2018 model achieved, though some ratings were awarded to models with optional equipment that brought extra cost to the already premium-priced XTS line.

—Chris Teague, For Internet Brands Auto