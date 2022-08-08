What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Cadillac XT6? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Cadillac XT6 is a roomy three-row SUV that compares well with the Volvo XC90 and Hyundai Palisade.

Is the 2023 Cadillac XT6 a good SUV?

It’s a very good overall choice, though the competition is worth an extra look. We like the 2023 XT6 for its big interior and its plush ride, plus Cadillac fits it with good infotainment tech and the automaker’s trick Super Cruise system is optional. Overall, the XT6 rates 6.5 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Cadillac XT6?

For 2023, the XT6 sees few tweaks.

The XT6 wears a simplified version of Cadillac’s latest styling. Its sporty front end trails off into a conventional two-box shape and a rather dull tail. Climb aboard and its cabin offers huge space but a somewhat uninteresting design.

The base turbo-4 puts out 235 hp, which may not be enough to move this 4,400-lb SUV with any urgency. Better yet is the 3.6-liter V-6 fitted to Premium Luxury and Sport trims. This smooth engine delivers good acceleration and a refined feel, and it works well with the 9-speed automatic transmission. Less appealing is the available all-wheel-drive system, which includes a front-wheel-drive mode that ostensibly saves fuel but must be deactivated at the tap of a button for snow or other slippery conditions. Don’t forget!

The turbo-4 rates as high as 23 mpg combined, while the V-6 with all-wheel drive drops it to only 21 mpg.

The XT6 is a big SUV, stretching nearly 199 inches long, and its cabin is plenty comfortable in rows one and two. The third row is a bit tight, but it’ll work in a pinch for kids. Cargo space behind row three is negligible, but the XT6 has a huge cabin that translates into plenty of passenger and luggage room behind the first and second rows.

A solid crash-test record is bolstered by plenty of active safety tech. The real charmer here is Cadillac’s optional Super Cruise system, which costs a lot but allows for limited hands-free driving on many highways. It’s worth the upcharge if you’re a road warrior.

How much does the 2023 Cadillac XT6 cost?

The XT6 starts just below $50,000, including a $1,395 destination fee, but we’d budget another $6,000 or so for the Premium Luxury trim. Add all-wheel-drive and a few other niceties and you can keep it to around $62,000.

Where is the 2023 Cadillac XT6 made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.