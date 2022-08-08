Likes
- Lovely V-6 engine
- Available Super Cruise
- Spacious interior
- Quality infotainment tech
Dislikes
- Dull rear-end styling
- Some boring touches inside
- Underpowered turbo-4
- Pricey with options
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2023 Cadillac XT6 wears clean lines and offers lots of driver-assistance tech, but it may not do enough to truly stand out among luxury SUVs.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Cadillac XT6? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Cadillac XT6 is a roomy three-row SUV that compares well with the Volvo XC90 and Hyundai Palisade.
Is the 2023 Cadillac XT6 a good SUV?
It’s a very good overall choice, though the competition is worth an extra look. We like the 2023 XT6 for its big interior and its plush ride, plus Cadillac fits it with good infotainment tech and the automaker’s trick Super Cruise system is optional. Overall, the XT6 rates 6.5 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Cadillac XT6?
For 2023, the XT6 sees few tweaks.
The XT6 wears a simplified version of Cadillac’s latest styling. Its sporty front end trails off into a conventional two-box shape and a rather dull tail. Climb aboard and its cabin offers huge space but a somewhat uninteresting design.
The base turbo-4 puts out 235 hp, which may not be enough to move this 4,400-lb SUV with any urgency. Better yet is the 3.6-liter V-6 fitted to Premium Luxury and Sport trims. This smooth engine delivers good acceleration and a refined feel, and it works well with the 9-speed automatic transmission. Less appealing is the available all-wheel-drive system, which includes a front-wheel-drive mode that ostensibly saves fuel but must be deactivated at the tap of a button for snow or other slippery conditions. Don’t forget!
The turbo-4 rates as high as 23 mpg combined, while the V-6 with all-wheel drive drops it to only 21 mpg.
The XT6 is a big SUV, stretching nearly 199 inches long, and its cabin is plenty comfortable in rows one and two. The third row is a bit tight, but it’ll work in a pinch for kids. Cargo space behind row three is negligible, but the XT6 has a huge cabin that translates into plenty of passenger and luggage room behind the first and second rows.
A solid crash-test record is bolstered by plenty of active safety tech. The real charmer here is Cadillac’s optional Super Cruise system, which costs a lot but allows for limited hands-free driving on many highways. It’s worth the upcharge if you’re a road warrior.
How much does the 2023 Cadillac XT6 cost?
The XT6 starts just below $50,000, including a $1,395 destination fee, but we’d budget another $6,000 or so for the Premium Luxury trim. Add all-wheel-drive and a few other niceties and you can keep it to around $62,000.
Where is the 2023 Cadillac XT6 made?
In Spring Hill, Tennessee.
2023 Cadillac XT6
Styling
Clean lines outside impress, but the Cadillac XT6 is a letdown inside.
Is the Cadillac XT6 a good-looking car?
It’s sharp and simple outside, but we don’t love the 2023 Cadillac XT6’s interior.
We like its mesh-style grille and linked headlights outside enough to give it an extra point, for a 6 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
The XT6 wears a typical two-box shape well enough, with a high roofline that endows it with good interior room. From the rear, its sedan-like taillights and huge reflectors seem almost like afterthoughts, especially against the more visually appealing XT4 also in Cadillac showrooms.
It’s no better inside, unfortunately. The XT6 has a convenient enough layout with its 8.0-inch touchscreen and smattering of knobs and switches, but the overall look falls well short of upscale. The difference is in the details. Where BMW and Mercedes-Benz lavish with thoughtful touches, the XT6 feels more like a dressed-up mainstream model.
2023 Cadillac XT6
Performance
With the available V-6 engine, the 2023 Cadillac XT6 delivers good performance.
Overall, the XT6 scores a 6 out of 10 thanks to its comfy ride.
Is the Cadillac XT6 4WD?
It can be. Cadillac offers all-wheel drive as an option. Just remember to tap the all-wheel-drive button when the snow falls, since the XT6 is one of few AWD SUVs with a two-wheel-drive mode.
How fast is the Cadillac XT6?
We’ve never driven the base XT6 with its 2.0-liter turbo-4, but just 235 hp can’t be enough to motivate 4,400 or so pounds with much authority.
The better choice here is the 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6, which works well with its 9-speed automatic transmission companion.
Better yet is the XT6’s ride, which offers good control and a supple feel even with some of the larger wheel options. While we generally love adaptive dampers, those on a recent XT6 test vehicle didn’t make as much difference as we’d expect, so try before you buy.
That said, the XT6 is far from sporty—even in Sport trim. Its heft and relatively soft suspension mean it’s more of a sedate cruiser than a corner carver. Competitors such as the BMW X5 are more fun to drive, if that matters to you.
2023 Cadillac XT6
Comfort & Quality
Spacious and comfortable, the 2023 Cadillac XT6 boasts a pleasant interior.
Some rivals may go a bit farther when it comes to luxurious design, but there’s no arguing with the 2023 Cadillac XT6 when it comes to space and comfort.
Starting at 5, we add points for front and middle-row comfort, cargo space, and even a roomy enough third row to arrive at 9.
The XT6 comes standard with seats for seven, though we like the six-seater version the most since the cabin isn’t as wide as larger SUVs. Front-seat riders get the best thrones, while row two offers up a close second with 39.1 inches of leg room. The third row is tolerable for adults, but it doesn’t feel quite as luxurious back there and leg room is pinched to less than 30 inches.
The XT6 offers fewer than 13 cubic feet of cargo space behind row three, but that balloons to 43.1 cubes with the second row folded and tops out at nearly 80 cubic feet.
While impressively assembled, the XT6 is outfitted with so-so materials even if you pop for the available semi-aniline leather. Some mainstream rivals are nicer inside than this Caddy.
2023 Cadillac XT6
Safety
The Cadillac XT6 is a safe choice, especially when equipped with Super Cruise.
How safe is the Cadillac XT6?
We’re sold on its safety. A solid crash-test record and availability of parent company General Motors’ Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance tech make the 2023 Cadillac XT6 a 9 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
The XT6 earns two points above average for top crash-test results from the IIHS and the NHTSA. Automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors are standard across the line, while adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system are optional.
Adding Super Cruise means jumping through a few hoops first, so what seems like a $2,500 package crests to $8,000 by the time you’ve added all of the requisite packages. Still, the system’s ability to drive itself as long as the driver keeps their eyes on the road is a fantastic way to reduce driver fatigue on an increasingly large number of highway miles across the U.S.
2023 Cadillac XT6
Features
Grab the mid-level Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury for the best experience here.
The 2023 Cadillac XT6 comes in three trim levels, but we’re most impressed with the mid-level version. It’s a 7 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to good standard features and a wide array of optional extras.
The 4-year/50,000-mile warranty is par for the course among luxury SUVs.
Base models cost a smidge below $50,000, which buys the turbo-4 engine and a cabin with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, synthetic leather trim, and heated front seats.
Which Cadillac XT6 should I buy?
We’d put our money on the mid-level Premium Luxury, which costs $56,200 or so and lives up to its name with the V-6 engine, real leather seats, and a power-folding third row. Options range the gamut, but figure around $62,500 for one with adaptive cruise control and extra-cost paint. Another $5,000 or so buys softer leather trim and Super Cruise, making for a genuinely luxurious ride.
How much is a fully loaded Cadillac XT6?
You can drop about $80,000 on an XT6 Sport with every option selected, though consider rivals at that price point.
2023 Cadillac XT6
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Cadillac XT6 is not among the more fuel-efficient luxury crossover SUVs.
Is the Cadillac XT6 good on gas?
With no hybrid option, the XT6 is a thirsty choice. V-6-powered models rate 18 mpg city, 25 highway, 21 combined, but at least the combined rating is the same for FWD and AWD.
As a result, the XT6 rates a 2 on the TCC scale.
Turbo-4 models come in as high as 23 mpg combined, though they may not be much more frugal than V-6 models given their weaker power-to-weight ratio.