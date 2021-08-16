What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac XT6? What does it compare to?

The XT6 is Cadillac’s largest crossover, but its second-largest SUV. With its carlike ride and handling, it squares off against the Lincoln Aviator, BMW X5, Kia Telluride, and Buick Enclave, among others.

Is the 2022 Cadillac XT6 a good car/SUV?

The XT6 is a solid effort, but it doesn’t stand out as much as some competitors. We rate it at 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Cadillac nailed the XT6’s front-end styling and this SUV’s feature can be decent for the money if you’re careful with options. We just wish its interior was a little more impressive.

What's new for the 2022 Cadillac XT6?

Later this year, Cadillac will begin offering its Super Cruise suite of hands-free driver-assistance tech on the XT6. That’s a big upgrade for drivers who spend a lot of time on the highway.

The XT6 is a three-row crossover with edgy styling up front not quite matched by a relatively dull tail end and a bland—but spacious—interior. Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels are on offer.

Underhood, a 2.0-liter turbo-4 is standard fare, but XT6s make better use of the 3.5-liter V-6 fitted to mid- and high-level XT6s. All-wheel drive is standard on the Sport, and optional elsewhere. A 9-speed automatic is the only transmission choice. The XT6 never lives up to its Sport billing, but it does have a good ride and capable handling. Frugal the XT6 is not; expect fuel economy in the low 20s.

Interior space is excellent, aside from limited space behind an upright third row. Finishes don’t quite match the prices Cadillac charges, especially on higher-end models.

Crash test scores have been good so far and Cadillac fits the expected collision-avoidance tech to all models. We don’t know how much Super Cruise will cost, but it’s probably going to be worth the coin.

How much does the 2022 Cadillac XT6 cost?

The 2022 XT6 starts at just under $50,000, but you’ll want to grab the $54,000 or so XT6 Premium Luxury for its V-6 (and all-wheel drive is $2,000 more).

Where is the 2022 Cadillac XT6 made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.