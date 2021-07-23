Likes
- Good ride quality
- Strong V-6 power
- Plenty of tech
- Spacious cabin
Dislikes
- Options get too expensive
- Bland style
- Light on personality
- Average fuel economy
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Cadillac XT5 is a likable enough luxury SUV, but it’s not good enough to love.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac XT5? What does it compare to?
The XT5 is Cadillac’s five-seat crossover SUV that could be shopped against the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Lincoln Nautilus.
Is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 a good SUV?
Though short on thrills, the XT5 is a competent SUV. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, based on its good power and its high-tech features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Cadillac XT5?
The 2022 XT5 lineup sees few tweaks aside from uprated Brembo front brakes on the Sport trim level.
The XT5 is a compact SUV that features relatively conservative styling still based—at least in concept—on the long-departed SRX.
In the engine room, you’ll find either a 237-hp turbo-4 or a 310-hp V-6, the latter of which delivers more refined acceleration. Either way, both engines are linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive. Ride quality is good and handling is competent in most forms. The Sport can ride a little stiffly on 20-inch wheels, but it’s never really sporty.
Fuel economy is a sore point against rivals. Look for low-20s combined in every configuration.
Inside, the XT5 has plenty of space, but its design and materials are a touch off of some more polished rivals. At least the XT5 scores big in terms of tech. Its infotainment system is top notch, and it comes with wireless smartphone compatibility.
Cadillac doesn’t offer its trick Super Cruise driver-assistance tech on the XT5, which is a shame. At least the SUV’s crash-test scores have largely been laudable.
How much does the 2022 Cadillac XT5 cost?
The XT5 lineup starts at around $45,000—plus $2,000 for all-wheel drive—and it can climb quickly from there. Plan to spend at least $50,000, though the base Luxury trim offers a pretty good overall value.
Where is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 made?
Spring Hill, Tennessee
2022 Cadillac XT5
Styling
The 2022 Cadillac XT5 has sharp lines, but it may not make a lasting impression.
Is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 a good-looking car?
Cadillac’s XT5 is a cleanly-styled crossover SUV, but it’s not one that will attract a lot of attention. We score it at 6 out of 10, with a point above average for its exterior. Inside, it’s average.
The XT5 has a hunchback-like style, but that’s about where its thrills stop. Overall, this is a conservative, traditional crossover SUV. Rivals offer more styling passion. But we don’t blame you if sliding under the radar is your thing.
Inside, the XT5 boasts tons of tech, but its dash is awash in bland hues in most trims. Higher-end versions reward with nicer materials.
2022 Cadillac XT5
Performance
The 2022 Cadillac XT5 has plenty of grunt, but it’s not a sharp handler.
Is the Cadillac XT5 4WD?
Front-wheel drive comes standard and Cadillac asks $2,000 for all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Cadillac XT5?
Cadillac offers the XT5 with two engine choices: a turbo-4 that delivers adequate grunt, and a strong V-6. Our 6 out of 10 rating is based on time with the V6; we will update this space if we get a lot of seat time in the turbo-4.
The base engine spins 237 horsepower to the wheels, which isn’t a lot for a crossover of this size. The optional V-6 (standard with the Sport version) delivers a healthier 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque.
The V-6 is the choice engine based on its power and refinement.
A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard fare, regardless of drive wheels. The gearbox offers lots of ratios but can be reluctant to slip down a gear or two for passing.
The XT5 may have sporty looks from some angles, but it’s not an especially sharp-handling SUV. It prioritizes ride quality over zip. If that’s fine with you, keep reading—or head to your Cadillac dealer. Just be sure to select the smallest wheels available for the plushest ride.
XT5 Sport models come with adaptive dampers that help take the edge off of their 20-inch wheels, but don’t look for sports car handling.
2022 Cadillac XT5
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Cadillac XT5 is spacious, and higher-end versions can feel properly decadent.
Cadillac’s compact SUV delivers above-average space for passengers and their gear, and its interior showcases nice materials in all versions. The more you spend, the nicer it gets, but our 7 out of 10 score rewards its silence and its space.
XT5 Luxury trims feature easy-clean synthetic leather, while real hides are standard otherwise. The range-topping XT5 Sport with Platinum package is especially nice inside, though it’s priced high enough to prompt us to consider its rivals.
Riders in the second row have good space, while the 63 cubic-foot maximum cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down can handle a weekend’s worth of chores. That maximum cargo capacity doesn’t rival some rivals, but at least the space the XT5 offers is well-utilized.
2022 Cadillac XT5
Safety
The 2022 Cadillac XT5 comes with good crash-test scores and safety basics.
How safe is the Cadillac XT5?
The 2022 Cadillac XT5 has done well in crash tests, but the IIHS faulted its headlights.
Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and automatic high beams. A more advanced system that can detect pedestrians (and stop for them) is optional on Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels.
In crash testing, the feds have rated the XT5 at five stars overall. The IIHS agrees on the XT5’s crashworthiness but raises a red flag with its “Marginal” headlight effectiveness rating.
2022 Cadillac XT5
Features
The Cadillac XT5 is well-equipped in base form, but watch carefully as the bottom line skyrockets up the trim walk.
Overall, we score the 2022 XT5 at 8 out of 10 for its good infotainment system, 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, and value in the luxury segment.
Which Cadillac XT5 should I buy?
Fancier XT5s may tempt, but we would be plenty satisfied with the base Luxury trim. Its seats have convincing-enough synthetic leather upholstery, its infotainment system is top notch, and it includes automatic emergency braking. At around $46,000—or an extra $2,000 with all-wheel drive—it’s a heck of a value. Just plan to pay up for any extras, including nearly all paint hues.
The Premium Luxury tacks on another $5,000, which buys real leather, more engaging technology, and a big sunroof, plus the ability to add on adaptive cruise control. If that’s worth it for you, pull out your checkbook.
Cadillac includes the first year of scheduled maintenance with the basic warranty package.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Cadillac XT5?
The XT5 Sport can top $60,000 with the Platinum package. At that point, it’s no longer a value.
2022 Cadillac XT5
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Cadillac XT5 lacks the more efficient options of its rivals.
Is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 good on gas?
Not really, no. Whereas the Q5 and GLC come standard as a mild hybrid, and the XC60 can be had as a plug-in hybrid, Cadillac hasn’t electrified the XT5. It tops out at an EPA-rated 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 24 combined with front-wheel drive and the turbo-4. Adding all-wheel drive clicks each of those numbers down by 2 mpg.
There isn’t a penalty for AWD on V-6 versions: Both drivetrains get 19/26/21 mpg.
That said, the turbo-4 uses premium fuel, while the V6 is rated to run on regular. That won’t justify its cost, but it’s worth thinking about.