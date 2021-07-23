2022 Cadillac XT5

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2022 Cadillac XT5
2022 Cadillac XT5
2022 Cadillac XT5
2022 Cadillac XT5
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Side Exterior View
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Front Exterior View
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Rear Exterior View
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Open Doors
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Trunk
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Rear Seats
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Front Seats
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Instrument Panel
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Gear Shift
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Steering Wheel
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Dashboard
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Instrument Cluster
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Engine
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Audio System
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Grille
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Temperature Controls
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Headlight
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Air Vents
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Wheel Cap
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Door Controls
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Door Handle
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Mirror
2021 Cadillac XT5 FWD 4-door Premium Luxury Tail Light
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Side Exterior View
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Front Exterior View
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Rear Exterior View
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Open Doors
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Trunk
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Rear Seats
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Front Seats
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Instrument Panel
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Gear Shift
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Steering Wheel
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Dashboard
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Instrument Cluster
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Engine
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Audio System
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Grille
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Temperature Controls
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Headlight
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Air Vents
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Wheel Cap
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Door Controls
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Door Handle
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Mirror
2020 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Premium Luxury Tail Light
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Edition
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Rear Exterior View
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Front Exterior View
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Side Exterior View
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Open Doors
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Rear Seats
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Trunk
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Front Seats
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Dashboard
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Gear Shift
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Engine
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Instrument Cluster
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Steering Wheel
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Instrument Panel
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Temperature Controls
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Grille
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Audio System
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Mirror
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Wheel Cap
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Door Handle
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Tail Light
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Air Vents
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Headlight
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4-door Platinum Door Controls
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Side Exterior View
2018 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Front Exterior View
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Rear Exterior View
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Front Seats
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Rear Seats
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Open Doors
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Trunk
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Instrument Panel
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Dashboard
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Steering Wheel
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Instrument Cluster
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Engine
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Gear Shift
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Temperature Controls
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Audio System
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Grille
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Wheel Cap
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Mirror
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Door Handle
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Air Vents
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Door Controls
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Headlight
2018 Cadillac XT5 Crossover AWD 4-door Platinum Tail Light
2018 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5
Shopping for a new Cadillac XT5?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
July 23, 2021

Buying tip

The XT5 makes more sense the less you spend. We like the base Luxury trim.

features & specs

AWD 4-Door Luxury
AWD 4-Door Premium Luxury
AWD 4-Door Sport
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
MSRP
$45,995
MSRP
$50,795
MSRP
$55,895
See Full 2022 Cadillac XT5 Specs »

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 is a likable enough luxury SUV, but it’s not good enough to love.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac XT5? What does it compare to?

The XT5 is Cadillac’s five-seat crossover SUV that could be shopped against the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Lincoln Nautilus. 

Is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 a good SUV?

Review continues below

Though short on thrills, the XT5 is a competent SUV. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, based on its good power and its high-tech features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Cadillac XT5?

The 2022 XT5 lineup sees few tweaks aside from uprated Brembo front brakes on the Sport trim level.

The XT5 is a compact SUV that features relatively conservative styling still based—at least in concept—on the long-departed SRX. 

In the engine room, you’ll find either a 237-hp turbo-4 or a 310-hp V-6, the latter of which delivers more refined acceleration. Either way, both engines are linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive. Ride quality is good and handling is competent in most forms. The Sport can ride a little stiffly on 20-inch wheels, but it’s never really sporty

Fuel economy is a sore point against rivals. Look for low-20s combined in every configuration.

Inside, the XT5 has plenty of space, but its design and materials are a touch off of some more polished rivals. At least the XT5 scores big in terms of tech. Its infotainment system is top notch, and it comes with wireless smartphone compatibility. 

Cadillac doesn’t offer its trick Super Cruise driver-assistance tech on the XT5, which is a shame. At least the SUV’s crash-test scores have largely been laudable.

How much does the 2022 Cadillac XT5 cost?

The XT5 lineup starts at around $45,000—plus $2,000 for all-wheel drive—and it can climb quickly from there. Plan to spend at least $50,000, though the base Luxury trim offers a pretty good overall value. 

Where is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 made?

Spring Hill, Tennessee 

6

2022 Cadillac XT5

Styling

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 has sharp lines, but it may not make a lasting impression.

Is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 a good-looking car?

Cadillac’s XT5 is a cleanly-styled crossover SUV, but it’s not one that will attract a lot of attention. We score it at 6 out of 10, with a point above average for its exterior. Inside, it’s average.

The XT5 has a hunchback-like style, but that’s about where its thrills stop. Overall, this is a conservative, traditional crossover SUV. Rivals offer more styling passion. But we don’t blame you if sliding under the radar is your thing.

Inside, the XT5 boasts tons of tech, but its dash is awash in bland hues in most trims. Higher-end versions reward with nicer materials.

Review continues below

6

2022 Cadillac XT5

Performance

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 has plenty of grunt, but it’s not a sharp handler.

Is the Cadillac XT5 4WD?

Front-wheel drive comes standard and Cadillac asks $2,000 for all-wheel drive.

How fast is the Cadillac XT5?

Cadillac offers the XT5 with two engine choices: a turbo-4 that delivers adequate grunt, and a strong V-6. Our 6 out of 10 rating is based on time with the V6; we will update this space if we get a lot of seat time in the turbo-4.

The base engine spins 237 horsepower to the wheels, which isn’t a lot for a crossover of this size. The optional V-6 (standard with the Sport version) delivers a healthier 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. 

The V-6 is the choice engine based on its power and refinement. 

A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard fare, regardless of drive wheels. The gearbox offers lots of ratios but can be reluctant to slip down a gear or two for passing. 

The XT5 may have sporty looks from some angles, but it’s not an especially sharp-handling SUV. It prioritizes ride quality over zip. If that’s fine with you, keep reading—or head to your Cadillac dealer. Just be sure to select the smallest wheels available for the plushest ride. 

XT5 Sport models come with adaptive dampers that help take the edge off of their 20-inch wheels, but don’t look for sports car handling.

Review continues below

7

2022 Cadillac XT5

Comfort & Quality

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 is spacious, and higher-end versions can feel properly decadent.

Cadillac’s compact SUV delivers above-average space for passengers and their gear, and its interior showcases nice materials in all versions. The more you spend, the nicer it gets, but our 7 out of 10 score rewards its silence and its space.

XT5 Luxury trims feature easy-clean synthetic leather, while real hides are standard otherwise. The range-topping XT5 Sport with Platinum package is especially nice inside, though it’s priced high enough to prompt us to consider its rivals.

Riders in the second row have good space, while the 63 cubic-foot maximum cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down can handle a weekend’s worth of chores. That maximum cargo capacity doesn’t rival some rivals, but at least the space the XT5 offers is well-utilized.

Review continues below
7

2022 Cadillac XT5

Safety

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 comes with good crash-test scores and safety basics.

How safe is the Cadillac XT5?

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 has done well in crash tests, but the IIHS faulted its headlights. 

Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and automatic high beams. A more advanced system that can detect pedestrians (and stop for them) is optional on Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels.

In crash testing, the feds have rated the XT5 at five stars overall. The IIHS agrees on the XT5’s crashworthiness but raises a red flag with its “Marginal” headlight effectiveness rating.

Review continues below

8

2022 Cadillac XT5

Features

The Cadillac XT5 is well-equipped in base form, but watch carefully as the bottom line skyrockets up the trim walk.

Overall, we score the 2022 XT5 at 8 out of 10 for its good infotainment system, 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, and value in the luxury segment.

Which Cadillac XT5 should I buy?

Fancier XT5s may tempt, but we would be plenty satisfied with the base Luxury trim. Its seats have convincing-enough synthetic leather upholstery, its infotainment system is top notch, and it includes automatic emergency braking. At around $46,000—or an extra $2,000 with all-wheel drive—it’s a heck of a value. Just plan to pay up for any extras, including nearly all paint hues.

The Premium Luxury tacks on another $5,000, which buys real leather, more engaging technology, and a big sunroof, plus the ability to add on adaptive cruise control. If that’s worth it for you, pull out your checkbook. 

Cadillac includes the first year of scheduled maintenance with the basic warranty package. 

How much is a fully loaded 2022 Cadillac XT5?

The XT5 Sport can top $60,000 with the Platinum package. At that point, it’s no longer a value.

Review continues below

4

2022 Cadillac XT5

Fuel Economy

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 lacks the more efficient options of its rivals.

Is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 good on gas?

Not really, no. Whereas the Q5 and GLC come standard as a mild hybrid, and the XC60 can be had as a plug-in hybrid, Cadillac hasn’t electrified the XT5. It tops out at an EPA-rated 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 24 combined with front-wheel drive and the turbo-4. Adding all-wheel drive clicks each of those numbers down by 2 mpg.

There isn’t a penalty for AWD on V-6 versions: Both drivetrains get 19/26/21 mpg.

That said, the turbo-4 uses premium fuel, while the V6 is rated to run on regular. That won’t justify its cost, but it’s worth thinking about. 

Review continues below

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$43,995
MSRP based on FWD 4-Door Luxury
Change Style
See Your Price
6.3
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 6
Performance 6
Comfort & Quality 7
Safety 7
Features 8
Fuel Economy 4
Compare the 2022 Cadillac XT5 against the competition
  • 2022 Audi Q5 (SQ5)

    2022 Audi Q5

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 BMW X3

    2021 BMW X3

    7.3
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Lincoln Nautilus

    2021 Lincoln Nautilus

    7.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class (GLC300)

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC Class

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Volvo XC60

    2021 Volvo XC60

    7.7
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Cadillac XT5?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2022 Cadillac XT5 Pricing Insights

  • 2021 Cadillac XT5 in healthy supply
  • Lease: From $409 for 39 months
  • Rebates: $1,500 off for all buyers
  • Finance: From 1.9% APR for 72 months + $500 bonus
See Your Price