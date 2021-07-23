What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac XT5? What does it compare to?

The XT5 is Cadillac’s five-seat crossover SUV that could be shopped against the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Lincoln Nautilus.

Is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 a good SUV?

Though short on thrills, the XT5 is a competent SUV. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, based on its good power and its high-tech features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Cadillac XT5?

The 2022 XT5 lineup sees few tweaks aside from uprated Brembo front brakes on the Sport trim level.

The XT5 is a compact SUV that features relatively conservative styling still based—at least in concept—on the long-departed SRX.

In the engine room, you’ll find either a 237-hp turbo-4 or a 310-hp V-6, the latter of which delivers more refined acceleration. Either way, both engines are linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive. Ride quality is good and handling is competent in most forms. The Sport can ride a little stiffly on 20-inch wheels, but it’s never really sporty.

Fuel economy is a sore point against rivals. Look for low-20s combined in every configuration.

Inside, the XT5 has plenty of space, but its design and materials are a touch off of some more polished rivals. At least the XT5 scores big in terms of tech. Its infotainment system is top notch, and it comes with wireless smartphone compatibility.

Cadillac doesn’t offer its trick Super Cruise driver-assistance tech on the XT5, which is a shame. At least the SUV’s crash-test scores have largely been laudable.

How much does the 2022 Cadillac XT5 cost?

The XT5 lineup starts at around $45,000—plus $2,000 for all-wheel drive—and it can climb quickly from there. Plan to spend at least $50,000, though the base Luxury trim offers a pretty good overall value.

Where is the 2022 Cadillac XT5 made?

Spring Hill, Tennessee