What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Cadillac XT5? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Cadillac XT5 is a compact luxury crossover SUV. Shop it against some big-name Germans such as the BMW X3 and Audi Q5, plus the Lincoln Nautilus and Lexus RX.

Is the 2021 Cadillac XT5 a good car/SUV?

The XT5 is an attractive offering with good power and a high-tech interior, yet it leaves us wanting more engaging road manners. That’s something we can’t say about Cadillac’s sedans, but it’s enough to hold the XT5 to a relatively modest 6.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Cadillac XT5?

Updates this year to the infotainment system include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus Amazon Alexa compatibility and a number of hardware changes for better screens, cameras, and USB-C charging. Night vision is a new option.

The XT5 is relatively conservative in its design, following in the tire tracks of the old Cadillac SRX. It’s sized somewhere between BMW’s X3 and X5, and priced right in the middle, too. A relatively bland dash puts controls up high, and this year’s infotainment updates put it on par with the segment’s best.

Underhood, look for a choice of a 237-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 or a 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6. Power gets sent to the front or all four wheels through 9-speed automatic transmissions. We’ve spent far more time behind the wheel of the V-6, which is refined and peppy, but lacking the turbo thrust we’ve come to expect from competitors. Most versions ride comfortably, and those in Sport guise can be a little firm but never truly entertaining. Fuel economy is not great in the low-20 mpg range.

The XT5 has decent interior space, but top versions don’t match the level of pampering you’ll find in rivals. Then again, the XT5 is generally less expensive given the space it provides, so that may be a worthwhile tradeoff.

The XT5 comes with basic crash-avoidance tech, though more sophisticated gear is optional. Cadillac’s trick Super Cruise advanced system is not yet offered on the XT5, though it could appear as early as next year.

How much does the 2021 Cadillac XT5 cost?

The XT5 range begins at around $45,000, plus $2,000 for all-wheel drive. That money buys the reasonably well-equipped Luxury trim, and, frankly, it’s where we think the best value lies. You’ll still pay extra for any color other than silver, but this is a fair amount of SUV for that money.

Where is the 2021 Cadillac XT5 made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.

