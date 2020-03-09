For 2020, Cadillac updated its best-selling XT5 mid-size crossover with two engine choices, a bolder look, a more refined cabin, and a smooth, quiet ride. The V-6 in the new top Sport trim can be powerful but gruff, making it somewhat at odds with the soft, cruising nature of the XT5. It earns 6.3 out of 10 points overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, Cadillac streamlined the XT5’s trims to Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport, while downgrading the overpriced Platinum trim to an overpriced package. The top Sport model promises something the XT5 was lacking, but since it’s powered by the same 310-hp V-6 and a 9-speed automatic transmission, the XT5 does without a performance variant.

A new turbo-4 standard on Luxury and Premium Luxury tells where the brand is going, and it better suits the soft, comfy nature of the XT5, whether in front- or all-wheel drive.

The XT5 essentially wears the same staid coat, but gets some interior updates, including a rotary controller in the console to complement the 8.0-inch touchscreen and redundant steering wheel controls. A deep storage tunnel in the base of the console adds some out-of-sight storage for items that might not fit in the glovebox. Cargo space is above average, and the XT5 comes pretty well equipped.

Heated seats are standard as are advanced driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and automatic high-beam headlights.

The streamlined trim levels and two engine options narrow the gap between the low and high end of the XT5, making it more competitively priced with the slew of other luxury five-seat crossovers.