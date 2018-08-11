The 2019 Cadillac XT5 doesn’t do much to set itself apart from other luxury crossover SUVs.

Cadillac’s entry into this competitive market is a competent handler and feels luxurious enough inside, but some touches are lower-market than its price tag would suggest. We’ve given it 5.8 out of 10 points overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

After incorporating a heated steering wheel into most trim levels last year, the 2019 XT5 gets a similarly-slim slate of changes, adding three new colors for 2019: Shadow Metallic, Red Horizon Tintcoat, and Dark Mocha Metallic. Trim levels still include base, Premium, Premium Luxury, and Platinum, but don’t look for a sporty variant like the brand’s sedan models.

All versions of the XT5 come with a stalwart 3.6.-liter V-6 with 310 horsepower as standard. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to either the front or all four wheels, and all-wheel drive comes standard only on the top-of-the-line Platinum model. This is no off-road vehicle though, but that’s typical for a segment that includes comfort-oriented options like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Lexus RX, and Volvo XC60.

The XT5 starts a hair over $40,000, but the sticker price can climb fast as you add trim levels and options. A fully-loaded XT5 Platinum comes with a $70,000 asking price, which is frankly far too expensive given the strength of this Caddy’s rivals.

The standard XT5 is fitted with a full suite of airbags and stability control like most modern vehicles, but Cadillac restricts advanced safety tech like automatic emergency braking to only higher trim levels.