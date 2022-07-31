Likes
- Good infotainment system
- Crisp styling
- Good ride
- Can be a decent value
Dislikes
- Can also be expensive
- Limiting all-wheel-drive system
- Slim back seat
- Dull cabin design
Good handling and a refined powertrain help offset a bland interior in the 2023 Cadillac XT4.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Cadillac XT4? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Cadillac XT4 is a small SUV that competes with the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.
Is the 2023 Cadillac XT4 a good SUV?
The 2023 Cadillac XT4 does well overall, with good acceleration and a comfortable ride outweighing a somewhat dull interior design and a price that can climb rapidly. It warrants a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Cadillac XT4?
The XT4 sees no major changes for 2023. Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels carry over.
This small crossover SUV wears clean, simple lines outside, with just enough rugged cues (we’re looking at you, unpainted fender flares) to fit the SUV mold. It’s less impressive inside, though a good infotainment system helps out.
Either the front or all four wheels are driven by a 235-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. It’s not a groundbreaking setup, but it endows the XT4 with good acceleration and so-so 25 mpg combined fuel economy. Ride and handling are par for the course, and the XT4 has a hefty feel thanks to a relatively portly curb weight. It’s a little more fun in Sport guise with available adaptive dampers, but the XT4 doesn’t quite match its German competition for outright fun.
The XT4’s cabin is spacious and functional, if not terribly upscale. Good crash-test results and a wide array of crash-avoidance tech add appeal.
How much does the 2023 Cadillac XT4 cost?
The 2023 XT4 costs $37,490, including a $1,195 destination fee. AWD adds $2,500 to any trim.
For that money, the XT4 comes with power-adjustable front seats wrapped in synthetic leather, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a few other niceties.
The Sport costs $44,490, but options and packages easily tip it over $50,000. It’s best appreciated in base Luxury trim, and even with all-wheel drive the XT4 can be kept to around $45,000.
Where is the 2023 Cadillac XT4 made?
In Kansas City, Kansas.
2023 Cadillac XT4
Styling
Slick lines outside overshadow a somewhat boring interior on the 2023 Cadillac XT4.
Is the Cadillac XT4 a good-looking car?
It’s very nice from the outside, but not a thriller inside. Overall, the XT4’s pert lines earn it a 6..
A nicely proportioned grille up front is surrounded by alienesque headlights that boomerang their way into the front fenders. From the side, the XT4 has a hunchback shape that works well to our eyes. Those headlights are echoed at the rear by big C-shape taillights, which sit well above two huge exhaust outlets
Inside, however, the XT4 lands with an unfortunate thud. Peel back the Cadillac logo and its dash with a smattering of controls could have been plucked from a Chevy. It’s just not luxurious enough for $40,000 or more.
2023 Cadillac XT4
Performance
A refined engine and a good ride quality make the 2024 Cadillac XT4 a comfortable choice.
Is the Cadillac XT4 4WD?
Yes, though the available all-wheel-drive system also features a fuel-saving front-wheel-drive mode that you might forget to switch off in wet or snowy conditions. Rivals feature seamless all-wheel drive without the added hassle.
How fast is the Cadillac XT4?
The 235-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 furnishes great acceleration, and it mostly works well with the 9-speed automatic transmission aside from a hint of lag away from a step.
Not quite sporty, even in Sport trim, the XT4 soaks up big bumps and handles well enough with its strut-front and multi-link rear suspension and standard 18-inch wheels. Optional 20-inchers on Premium Luxury and Sport trims do ride a bit stiffer. It’s sharper than the larger XT5, though admittedly that’s not an especially high bar. Still, direct, linear steering with good response helps make hustling this hefty small SUV a delight.
Sport versions can be fitted with worthwhile adaptive dampers, which smooth out the ride to partially compensate for available 20-inch wheels.
One kvetch: the XT4’s brakes suffer from an artificial feel that can lead to a jerky sensation in congested traffic.
Those brakes cost the XT4 a point, though good acceleration and a smooth ride still edge it up to a 6 out of 10 score.
2023 Cadillac XT4
Comfort & Quality
It’s not big inside, but the 2024 Cadillac XT4 has nice seats and decent materials.
We may not be thrilled with the 2024 Cadillac XT4’s interior design, but there’s no arguing with its comfy front and decent second-row seats with 39.5 inches of leg room. We land at a 7 out of 10 thanks to those seats and the cargo area, though we lament that luggage storage trails some smaller rivals.
The cabin can be upholstered in synthetic or real leather, and Cadillac offers massaging front seats as an option. Front-seat riders are treated to 44.1 inches of leg room. The middle row’s 49.8 inches of hip room, however, mean that three adults abreast is wishful thinking.
The cargo area can grow to as much as 50 cubic feet with the second-row backrest flopped down.
2023 Cadillac XT4
Safety
The 2023 Cadillac XT4 is a safe choice thanks to good crash-test scores.
How safe is the Cadillac XT4?
It should be a safe SUV. We rate it at 8 out of 10 thanks to its good standard tech, impressive government crash-test ratings, and available surround0vew camera system, though we’re still waiting on full testing from the IIHS. The NHTSA says that the 2023 XT4 is a five-star SUV overall.
Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and a host of airbags, while adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, and automatic high-beam headlights are optional.
On the flip side, outward vision could be better since the XT4 has fairly beefy roof pillars.
2023 Cadillac XT4
Features
In Luxury trim, the 2023 Cadillac XT4 can be a decent value.
For now, we rate the 2023 Cadillac XT4 at 7 out of 10 for features. Its big touchscreen and decent array of standard features each earn it a point above average.
The base XT4 Luxury costs around $37,000 to start, or just under $40,000 with optional all-wheel drive. That money buys synthetic leather upholstery over power-adjustable front seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a few other niceties.
The XT4 has a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty that includes one complimentary scheduled maintenance visit.
Which Cadillac XT4 should I buy?
To the base XT4 Luxury, we’d add heated leather seats, and the Driver Assistance Package with its active lane control and automatic high-beam headlights. Order all those features and an all-wheel drive model will run about $42,000.
How much is a fully loaded Cadillac XT4?
A loaded-up Premium Luxury can crest $55,000, which is about when we’d start looking more seriously at competitors.
2023 Cadillac XT4
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Cadillac XT4 offers average fuel economy.
Is the Cadillac XT4 good on gas?
It’s just OK. The EPA rates it at 24 mpg city, 30 highway, 26 combined. With all-wheel drive, it slides to 22/29/24 mpg. Cadillac says to use premium fuel, too. It’s a 3.
Some competitors with hybrid versions are a lot thriftier.