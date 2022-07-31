What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Cadillac XT4? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Cadillac XT4 is a small SUV that competes with the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

Is the 2023 Cadillac XT4 a good SUV?

The 2023 Cadillac XT4 does well overall, with good acceleration and a comfortable ride outweighing a somewhat dull interior design and a price that can climb rapidly. It warrants a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Cadillac XT4?

The XT4 sees no major changes for 2023. Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels carry over.

This small crossover SUV wears clean, simple lines outside, with just enough rugged cues (we’re looking at you, unpainted fender flares) to fit the SUV mold. It’s less impressive inside, though a good infotainment system helps out.

Either the front or all four wheels are driven by a 235-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. It’s not a groundbreaking setup, but it endows the XT4 with good acceleration and so-so 25 mpg combined fuel economy. Ride and handling are par for the course, and the XT4 has a hefty feel thanks to a relatively portly curb weight. It’s a little more fun in Sport guise with available adaptive dampers, but the XT4 doesn’t quite match its German competition for outright fun.

The XT4’s cabin is spacious and functional, if not terribly upscale. Good crash-test results and a wide array of crash-avoidance tech add appeal.

How much does the 2023 Cadillac XT4 cost?

The 2023 XT4 costs $37,490, including a $1,195 destination fee. AWD adds $2,500 to any trim.

For that money, the XT4 comes with power-adjustable front seats wrapped in synthetic leather, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a few other niceties.

The Sport costs $44,490, but options and packages easily tip it over $50,000. It’s best appreciated in base Luxury trim, and even with all-wheel drive the XT4 can be kept to around $45,000.

Where is the 2023 Cadillac XT4 made?

In Kansas City, Kansas.