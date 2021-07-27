What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac XT4? What does it compare to?

The XT4 is Cadillac’s smallest SUV, and it’s a good choice among a competitive set that includes the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLB, and Volvo XC40.

Is the 2022 Cadillac XT4 a good car/SUV?

In our rankings, the XT4 scores well. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10 thanks to its good looks and its excellent tech, even if its back seat space is limited and its feature set can be stingy in some trims. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Cadillac XT4?

The 2022 XT4 is carried over with few changes this year, after a few tweaks for 2021.

This stylish crossover SUV has clean, upscale lines that help it stand out among its rivals—and the Cadillac lineup as a whole. Its interior isn’t quite as upscale as its exterior, but leather upholstery can dress it up well enough.

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 puts out a healthy 237 hp to the front or all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. The XT4 is a little bigger than its rivals, which helps explain a somewhat portly curb weight of a little under 4,000 lb.

That heft helps give the XT4 a comfy ride. Its handling is competent in all trims and somewhat sporty in the—you guessed it—Sport trim level with its adaptive dampers. We’re not as enthusiastic about the XT4’s grabby brakes or its mediocre fuel economy (figure around 25 mpg combined).

Comfort-wise, the XT4 is good but not exceptional. On the safety front, look for all the basics, and most versions have parking sensors and blind-spot monitors. Crash-test results have been good so far.

How much does the 2022 Cadillac XT4 cost?

Cadillac sells the XT4 in Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trims. The lineup starts a hair under $40,000 with all-wheel drive and can climb rapidly from there. Stick with the base Luxury and add a few options to keep things under $45,000 and you should be happy with your choice.

Where is the 2022 Cadillac XT4 made?

In Kansas City, Kansas.