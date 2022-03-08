Likes
- Great looks
- Solid turbo grunt
- Comfortable ride
- Decent value
Dislikes
- Don’t go crazy with options
- All-wheel drive isn’t top-notch
- Rear seat's just OK
- Interior nothing special
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Cadillac XT4 fits compact-car moves into a worthy entry-level SUV, but the interior could be better.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac XT4? What does it compare to?
The XT4 is Cadillac’s smallest SUV, and it’s a good choice among a competitive set that includes the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLB, and Volvo XC40.
Is the 2022 Cadillac XT4 a good car/SUV?
In our rankings, the XT4 scores well. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10 thanks to its good looks and its excellent tech, even if its back seat space is limited and its feature set can be stingy in some trims. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Cadillac XT4?
The 2022 XT4 is carried over with few changes this year, after a few tweaks for 2021.
This stylish crossover SUV has clean, upscale lines that help it stand out among its rivals—and the Cadillac lineup as a whole. Its interior isn’t quite as upscale as its exterior, but leather upholstery can dress it up well enough.
The 2.0-liter turbo-4 puts out a healthy 237 hp to the front or all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. The XT4 is a little bigger than its rivals, which helps explain a somewhat portly curb weight of a little under 4,000 lb.
That heft helps give the XT4 a comfy ride. Its handling is competent in all trims and somewhat sporty in the—you guessed it—Sport trim level with its adaptive dampers. We’re not as enthusiastic about the XT4’s grabby brakes or its mediocre fuel economy (figure around 25 mpg combined).
Comfort-wise, the XT4 is good but not exceptional. On the safety front, look for all the basics, and most versions have parking sensors and blind-spot monitors. Crash-test results have been good so far.
How much does the 2022 Cadillac XT4 cost?
Cadillac sells the XT4 in Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trims. The lineup starts a hair under $40,000 with all-wheel drive and can climb rapidly from there. Stick with the base Luxury and add a few options to keep things under $45,000 and you should be happy with your choice.
Where is the 2022 Cadillac XT4 made?
In Kansas City, Kansas.
2022 Cadillac XT4
Styling
The 2022 Cadillac XT4 is a standout design.
Is the 2022 Cadillac XT4 a good-looking car?
Cadillac’s signature design cues are perhaps best realized on the XT4 compared to its larger siblings. Its wide grille is flanked by complex headlamps that jut into the bumpers and fenders. The look is repeated at the rear with boomerang-style taillights.
A wide range of paint colors—which mostly cost extra—help its cause, too.
It’s a 7 out of 10 for its style on our scale. If only its interior was as thrilling. The dash curves and crests across the XT4’s cabin wearing a bolt of soft-touch material. It’s subdued and tightly fitted, which makes up somewhat for the 8.0-inch touchscreen at its center; it’s smaller than the wide-panel screens offered by its rivals.
2022 Cadillac XT4
Performance
The 2022 XT4 looks sportier than it is, though its turbocharged engine musters good power and its ride is comfortable.
Is the Cadillac XT4 4WD?
Cadillac charges $2,500 for an all-wheel-drive system that defaults into a fuel-saving two-wheel-drive mode. The system is less convenient than systems in rivals that require no extra thought when the road turns slick.
How fast is the Cadillac XT4?
With 237 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0-liter turbo-4, the XT4 delivers decent power. The 9-speed automatic transmission makes the most of what’s there, aside from a hint of lag immediately off of throttle.
The XT4 has decent moves on the road. It’s not quite sporty, even in Sport trim with that model’s adaptive dampers. But it’s sharper than Cadillac’s larger XT5, and its ride quality is quite nice given its short wheelbase and the tall wheels fitted to most versions.
All this sounds great until we get to the XT4’s brakes. The system is fully electronic, at least between the pedal and the booster, and unfortunately it feels artificial. You’ll get used to the jerkiness—probably. Maybe. Maybe not
Overall, the XT4 scores 6 points. We like its engine and transmission, but its brakes dial it back from 7 to 6 points.
2022 Cadillac XT4
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 XT4 is well-outfitted inside, if a little cramped in its cargo-hauling abilities.
The XT4 may be the cheapest Cadillac SUV, but it doesn’t feel it inside. Well-shaped front seats and good cargo space elevate it to a 7 out of 10 on our scale. It’s not as spacious inside as its somewhat large dimensions outside would suggest, however.
The XT4’s interior is draped in synthetic leather, but real hides are an inexpensive option on the Luxury trim, and higher-end versions feature heated, cooled, and massaging front buckets that are all-day comfortable. Second-row space is good thanks to almost 40 inches of leg room, though three abreast is wishful thinking.
Fold the second row and the XT4’s cargo area expands to about 50 cubic feet, but it offers less than half that with row two upright.
2022 Cadillac XT4
Safety
The 2022 Cadillac XT4 has done well in crash tests and comes with a good array of tech.
How safe is the Cadillac XT4?
For now, the 2022 Cadillac XT4 rates an 8 out of 10 on our scale. That figure could climb when the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety completes its barrage of crash tests. In federal testing, the XT4 earned a five-star overall rating.
All XT4s come with automatic emergency braking and plenty of airbags. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high-beam headlights are optional. Outward vision is a bit of a challenge, so some of those extra driver-assist features may be worth the money.
2022 Cadillac XT4
Features
The 2022 XT4 is well-equipped and can be a good value, but watch the bottom line once you start piling on options.
Which Cadillac XT4 should I buy?
Overall, we rate the 2022 Cadillac XT4 at 7 out of 10 for value based on its standard equipment and its infotainment system.
The base Luxury version runs $38,165, plus $2,000 more for all-wheel drive. We’d spend extra for leather seats with heating and ritzier paint, plus the Driver Awareness Package that adds a few driver-assistance aids. If you’re an audiophile, consider the Bose audio system. Even then, you’re at a reasonable $41,000 or so, and that includes the 8.0-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Any more than that and you’ll want to step up to the $41,965 Premium Luxury trim, though that’s where the XT4’s value equation starts to erode. That said, it’s the gateway to massaging seats and adaptive cruise control, but you’ll be looking at a $50,000 bill before you know it.
The Sport trim level is priced just a little higher, though its adaptive dampers do improve its ride a bit.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Cadillac XT4?
You can spend more than that—$55,000 or so—but at that price point there are more compelling, larger SUVs on the market.
The XT4 carries a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, though the automaker is a bit stingy against luxury rivals in not including more than the first maintenance visit to the dealer.
2022 Cadillac XT4
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Cadillac XT4 is thirstier than some of its competitors.
Is the 2022 Cadillac XT4 good on gas?
It’s not great, though around 25 mpg combined is good enough for a 4 out of 10.
The EPA rates the XT4 with front-wheel drive at 24 mpg city, 30 highway, 26 combined. All-wheel drive slides those figures down to 22/29/24 mpg.
Premium fuel is required, and unlike some rivals there’s no hybrid or electric version of the XT4.