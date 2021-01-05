What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Cadillac XT4? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Cadillac XT4 is a stylish, small luxury SUV worth shopping against the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class, and Volvo XC40, among others.

Is the 2021 Cadillac XT4 a good car/SUV?

It’s good-looking and has excellent safety technology, but it’s less generous with back-seat space and features. We give it a 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Cadillac XT4?

This year, the XT4 sees a handful of minor trim changes, plus wider availability of leather upholstery and active safety gear.

The XT4 has clean exterior lines with a wide grille up front augmented by swept-back headlights that pair well with the tail taillights at the rear. Inside, the XT4 isn’t as dressy, though the fact that real leather upholstery is much more affordable this year swanks it up at least a little. A big touchscreen with convenient tech helps its cause.

Underhood, look for a punchy 2.0-liter turbo-4 that pushes 237 horsepower to the front or all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The XT4 weighs less than 4,000 pounds, which is relatively chunky for a small SUV, but at 181 inches between its bumpers, this Caddy is somewhat bigger than its rivals. Quality tech

Handling and ride quality are good, veering just slightly more on the sporty side in appropriately-named Sport trim versions with their standard adaptive dampers. The electronic braking system may take some getting used to, though.

Fuel economy is so-so; expect somewhere in the 25 mpg neighborhood.

Those extra inches give the XT4 decent space inside for passengers, though cargo space is better-utilized in some competitors. Furnishings are decent, even if the design is light on flair.

Standard safety gear includes automatic emergency braking, and parking sensors, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts are standard on mid-level versions. Crash tests performed so far have been good, though we’re still waiting on the IIHS to bump one into a wall.

How much does the 2021 Cadillac XT4 cost?

The XT4 comes in three trims—Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport. Starting at around $37,000 (plus $2,500 for all-wheel drive), the base Luxury lives up to its name with optional leather trim and a few other goodies that can still keep the price well below $45,000.

Where is the 2021 Cadillac XT4 made?

In Kansas City, Kansas.