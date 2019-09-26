The 2020 Cadillac XT4 is the smallest crossover SUV in a luxury lineup—its least expansive and its least expensive, all at once. It may represent the bottom of the totem pole, but the XT4 points the way forward for Cadillac in an excellent way.

We rate the 2020 XT4 at 6.2 out of 10 points, a score that would climb if some collision-avoidance safety gear was made standard. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport editions differ largely in equipment and suspension settings. A 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 237 horsepower delivers power to the front wheels, or all four for a $2,500 upcharge. A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard and doles out confident, quick shifts. Fuel economy is good, if not great, and no hybrid version is offered.

XT4 Sports live up to their name with standard adaptive dampers, though all versions of the XT4 soak up bumps well and have quick, accurate steering. An electronic braking system that’s standard across the line may require some acclimation for most drivers.

Cadillac’s trick SuperCruise advanced adaptive cruise control system isn’t offered on the XT4, though a simpler system that keeps a set distance from the car in front is available.

The XT4 cuts a dashing profile with its standard LED headlights that sweep back into the fenders and tall taillights that work well. Inside, it’s more ordinary, but comfortable for passengers and well-appointed with good materials and quality build in the models we’ve tested. Cargo space isn’t enormous, unfortunately.

A sharp 8.0-inch touchscreen boasts the latest Apple and Android compatibility, as well as intuitive baked-in software and optional navigation. The available surround-view camera system provides a convenient bird’s-eye view, too.

If only active safety features standard on rivals made an appearance here as well. Adding collision-avoidance tech such as automatic emergency braking and active lane control requires spending hundreds, if not thousands over the base price—and much that gear is unavailable on the base Luxury trim.