What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUV illuminates the electric future of GM’s luxury brand. It rivals other such vehicles ranging from the Tesla Model X and Audi E-Tron to the forthcoming Genesis GV60.

Is the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq a good SUV?

It looks promising, but we’ll withhold judgment until we drive it. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq?

The all-new Cadillac Lyric charts the course for Cadillac’s future of all-electric vehicles. A 312-mile range, $62,990 starting price, generous proportions, and electric styling make for a Lyriqal bellwether indeed.

With its 20-inch wheels pushed to the corners and a sporty SUV roofline, the Lyriq cuts an attractive profile, but a full look around illuminates the stunning detail of Cadillac’s new flagship. There are 736 LED lights radiating on the front and back. The characteristic vertical headlights and taillights frame new interpretations of Cadillac’s classic crest-shaped grille and liftgate insert. Lights embroider the black crystal grille, which has an illuminated Cadillac crest.

The unconventional LED headlights consist of nine lights stacked vertically, with the top three powering the high beams. Flanking the light stacks are vertical bars for the daytime running lights. That’s mirrored in back near the ends of the rear bumper. Higher up, where the angled rear windshield ends, the taillights grow in size as they Morse code from the center to the edge. The horizontal line makes a sharp turn as it wraps around the body and scales the D-pillar to the band of chrome separating the roof from the windows. It’s a trip, man.

Moving inside, real wood trim pieces on the doors feature dozens of tiny cutouts, matching the details found on the speaker covers, headrests, and elsewhere. A glass roof crowns the open, airy cabin and a broad but not overwhelming 33-inch curved LED display showcases the technology loaded into the Lyriq.

Initially, the battery technology will consist of a 12-module 100-kwh battery pack and single motor powering the rear wheels. The single motor packs plenty of power with an estimated 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, while a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version produces an estimated 500 hp. The AWD model has a 3,500-lb towing capacity.

Cadillac forecasts a 312-mile range with RWD, and the Lyriq comes with one-pedal driving and a paddle on the steering wheel that lets the driver adjust the regen braking level. The Lyriq uses the first iteration of GM’s Ultium platform used in the Chevy Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV, and future electric vehicles.

Cadillac partnered with more than a half-dozen charging station service providers for access to more than 60,000 Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations across the country. Fast-charging at 190 kw adds 76 miles of range in 10 minutes. A Level 2 home charging option with 19.2 kw (100 amp) adds 52 miles per hour of charging. Options at launch include 22-inch wheels for an extra $1,550, but expect those big rollers to cut into range.

The Lyriq seats five, but its length of 196.7 inches is only two inches shorter than the Cadillac XT6 three-row crossover. The expansive back seat has 39.6 inches of leg room, and a low floor for plenty of toe room under the front seats. Three adults can sit across in relative comfort, but a party of four could make for a comfy weekend getaway. Synthetic leather covers the seats, but real leather won’t be offered in the initial model year.

Cadillac hasn’t detailed the standard and available safety and convenience features, but the Super Cruise driver-assist system that enables hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of divided highways across the U.S. will be available. The 33-inch curved OLED screen comes with two touchscreens: one for infotainment tops the center stack, and the other to the left of the instrument cluster is for vehicle info functions, similar to the panel of screens in the Cadillac Escalade. The operating system runs on Google Built-In, which includes native Google Maps, voice assistant, and other apps. A 19-speaker AKG sound system with headrest speakers is on offer, and the Lyriq can be started, opened, locked, and pre-conditioned with Cadillac’s digital key on your smartphone.

How much does the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq cost?

The Lyriq starts at $62,990, including a $1,195 destination fee, for the single-motor rear-wheel-drive model. Orders can be placed as early as May 19, 2022. The dual-motor AWD model costs only $2,000 more, but it won't be available until early 2023. That’s about $10,000 less than the Audi E-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace, and the Lyriq comes with more range than comparative luxury base models.

Where is the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee, alongside future Cadillac electric vehicles. Spring Hill Manufacturing currently makes the Cadillac XT5 compact crossover and XT6 three-row SUV.