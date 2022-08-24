What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is a luxurious full-size SUV that can compete with a wide range of similarly plush models including the Lincoln Navigator, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and Land Rover Range Rover.

Is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade a good SUV?

The Escalade is Cadillac’s old-school flagship, and yet it’s dripping with modern tech and a high-performance variant. We rate it at 6.8 out of 10. It’s held back primarily by its lousy fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade?

This year, Cadillac introduces the Escalade-V and its 682-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. The. Escalade can harness its surround-view camera system to record short driving (or even parking) snippets to an SD card for later review.

The 2023 Escalade comes in two lengths—big and bigger, or Escalade and Escalade ESV in Cadillac-speak. Both share genes with the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon, though the Caddy models wear their own crisply-tailored styling touches outside and feature a pampering cabin with massive screen space.

The ultra-smooth 6.2-liter V-8 pumps out 420 hp via a 10-speed automatic transmission. It trades efficiency for effortless torque. A 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel offers improved economy, but it’s a costly upcharge that may take a long time to pay out.

A fully independent suspension and available magnetic dampers cancel out what would otherwise be a flinty ride with gargantuan wheels wrapped in tires with tiny sidewalls.

Even the shorter Escalade has spectacular cabin and cargo space, though the longer one has the edge with a bit more leg room and way more luggage-hauling ability.

The expected slew of crash-avoidance tech can be augmented with automatic park assist, night vision, and a trick system called SuperCruise that enables stints of true hands-free driving on many highways.

How much does the 2023 Cadillac Escalade cost?

Cadillac has not released pricing for the 2023 model, but it shouldn’t stray far from last year’s $80,000 base price. For about $10,000 more, the Escalade Sport throws in leather, magnetic dampers, adaptive cruise control, and a few other niceties.

Where is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade made?

In Arlington, Texas.