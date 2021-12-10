What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac Escalade? What does it compare to?

With the Escalade, Cadillac mounts a luxurious challenge to other full-size, three-row SUVs ranging from the related Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon to the Lincoln Navigator, BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.

Is the 2022 Cadillac Escalade a good SUV?

It’s powerful in both its appeal and its performance. With demerits for fuel economy and some crash tests, we give the Escalade a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Cadillac Escalade?

New last year, the 2022 Escalade gets only a few minor tweaks in feature availability this year. It hardly needed to change: attractively brutish, with big shoulders and a wide grille, the well-tailored Escalade has a cabin that positively glows, thanks to a wide band of digital displays that augments reality for the driver, entertains the passengers, and nestles in among wood and leather trim to look genuinely luxurious.

The Escalade backs up that restrained and tasteful look with a rippling 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 teamed to a 10-speed automatic. Yes, they’ll sell you a 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel-6, but it’s rendered silly by minimal fuel-cost savings and by the V-8’s effortless torque, great for passing and towing and just for listening to. With its independent rear suspension and available magnetic dampers and air springs, the Cadillac’s never had a more refined ride or more responsive handling, either.

The biggest Cadillac SUVs seats up to eight people, and the third row’s useful for adults this time. But who would sit back there when the front two rows have heated seats and personal entertainment screens? The payoff comes in cargo space; even the shorter Escalade has about a hundred cubic feet of space behind the front seats. It’s a taskmaster and a chore hound, leather-wrapped cabin and all.

Every Escalade comes with automatic emergency braking, parking sensors, active lane control, and a surround-view camera system. Most versions add blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, automatic park assist, and night vision.

How much does the 2022 Cadillac Escalade cost?

With 2022 prices yet to come, the base Escalade should cost less than $80,000, including its standard power front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, 19-speaker AKG audio, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We’d select the Escalade Sport for about $90,000, with its leather upholstery, magnetic dampers, adaptive cruise control, and automatic park assist.

Where is the 2022 Cadillac Escalade made?

In Arlington, Texas.