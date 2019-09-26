The 2020 Cadillac Escalade is a king of bling, and it isn’t ready to abdicate the throne just yet. But its crown could use a good shining.

This big bruiser of a luxury SUV boasts strong V-8 engines and a plush interior, yet its stiff ride and trucky demeanor make it feel like yesterday’s news up against the fresh Lincoln Navigator.

Overall, we peg the 2020 Escalade at 6.2 out of 10. (Learn more about how we rate cars.)

The Escalade comes in standard (which is to say enormous) and extended-length (which is to say ginormous) ESV configurations available in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum trim levels.

A 6.2-liter V-8 pegged at 420 horsepower shuttles power to either the rear or all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s big, but it’s fast — and it’s thirsty. Don’t look for much better than 17 mpg on the required premium fuel. The ride can get choppy, though most harsh impacts are quelled better in the ‘Slade than in its Chevy and GMC siblings thanks to the standard driver-adjustable dampers. Properly equipped, the Escalade can lug up to 8,300 pounds worth of trailer.

The Escalade shares its bones and much of its body with the less-tony Chevrolet Suburban. Even the base Escalade is flashy and decadent, though it takes stepping up to the megabuck Escalade Platinum to net real wood trim and softer leather. Interior space for passengers isn’t as voluminous as the 204-inch overall length for the standard model might suggest, and the 224-inch ESV’s only real improvements are in third-row leg room and cargo space. The ESV is micro apartment-sized inside, however.

The 8.0-inch touchscreen that sits high on the dash uses the latest version of Cadillac’s infotainment software, which means standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility help out. Base Escalades lack collision-avoidance tech that absolutely should be standard for their nearly $76,500 base price.

With a redesigned model on the horizon for 2021, the Escalade isn’t the strong choice it once was.