The 2019 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV that feels like it’s stuck in time, at least up against its fresher, more modern rivals.

The 2019 Escalade doesn’t disguise its Chevy Tahoe and Suburban roots as well as it should for a price that can climb to six figures. The Escalade still has its merits such as a lavish interior, competitive tech inside, and a cosseting ride quality.

Overall, we rate the Escalade at 6.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year’s mostly a repeat of last year, when a slick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission was the newsmaker. Unless the newly optional Sport Package (on an Escalade, really?) with its blacked-out trim appeals to you. Base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and tony Platinum trim levels are on offer and range from Uber Black coddling in base to an impressive, if costly, display of semi-aniline leather and exotic wood trim in Escalade Platinum guise. The Escalade comes in two sizes: standard and long-wheelbase Escalade ESV, which adds considerable cargo room behind the standard third row of seats.

Underhood, the Escalade’s 6.2-liter V-8 pumps out an impressive 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel drive on the options list. The 10-speed automatic designed by Ford and General Motors does duty in the Escalade and, oddly enough, also its direct rival, the Lincoln Navigator. Predictably, the Escalade is a fuel-guzzler and it’s a shame that no hybrid version exists any longer.

Standard magnetic shocks disguise the Escalade’s truck-based architecture, at least to a degree. It lacks the twisty road composure of more sophisticated rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and Land Rover Range Rover, but the Escalade makes a confident trailer-hauling vehicle and soaks up bad pavement with poise.

Inside, the Escalade’s truckiness results in some compromises such as a tall cargo area floor and less rear-seat leg room than its exterior dimensions might suggest. Still, Cadillac’s flagship piles on luxury and comfort as well as ever.