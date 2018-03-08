A former star, the aging Cadillac Escalade has transformed into the uncomfortable role of grizzled veteran, a luxury SUV facing newer, smarter, and more capable competitors.

Alongside a new 10-speed automatic transmission, the 2018 Cadillac Escalade continues with a lavish cabin, a new color scheme on the range-topping trim, a comfortable ride, and a competitive set of technology. We rate it a 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Escalade retains its 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated V-8 that pumps out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. That powerplant now works alongside a 10-speed automatic transmission jointly developed between Ford and General Motors and shared with its rival, the new Lincoln Navigator. The gearbox helps elevate the Escalade's fuel economy—in theory, at least.

The new transmission boosts the 2018 Escalade's fuel economy to 14 mpg city, 23 highway, 17 combined with rear-wheel drive, and 14/21/17 mpg with four-wheel drive.

Prices for the 2018 Escalade start at $75,990 (including a $1,295 destination charge). That's $1,400 more than last year's model, although $100 of that comes from an increased destination charge. Four wheel-drive demands a $3,000 premium, while the long-wheelbase model has an identical effect on the price. The Escalade is offered in four trims: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and the range-topping Platinum, which starts at $95,090.

Every 2018 Escalade comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, so there's no need to interact with the occasionally frustrating CUE infotainment system. A surround-view camera system and front and rear parking sensors are standard that makes the big Escalade easier to navigate in tight situations. Alternatively, a standard automatic parking system lets the computers take over. Navigation, a heated steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, 16 speakers, and adaptive ride control round out the Escalade's notable built-in features.