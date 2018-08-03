With each passing year, luxury sedans like the 2019 Cadillac CTS seem to fade further into the rearview mirror in favor of crossovers, trucks, and SUVs.

That’s a cryin’ shame, as strong-performing sedan ison-par with European competitors, whether in base, Luxury, or V-Sport trim.

Accordingly, we rate the Cadillac CTS at 6.5 out of 10 points. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 CTS isn’t shy about what’s underneath, either, with a crisp design that sports large, vertical LED headlights, some aggressive exhaust ports, and handsome proportions. The interior is subdued and marries angles and curves nicely.

Power comes from a trio of engines, including a 268-horsepower turbocharged inline-4, a 335-hp V-6, or the potent 420-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 in the V-Sport. The rip-roaring 640-hp CTS-V is covered in a separate review. Most CTS buyers opt for the tried-and-true V-6, which doesn’t disappoint and reaches 60 mph in just 6 seconds. The V-Sport cuts that time to just 4.7 seconds, almost passing for a super sports sedan.

The only transmission available is an 8-speed automatic, which shifts cleanly and somewhat swiftly in all models. Every CTS comes available with all-wheel drive minus the V-Sport.

Sharing its underpinnings with the smaller and nimbler ATS, the CTS is a deft handler, and those who opt for the adaptive shocks will find them well worth the price.

Though the backseat and trunk are on the smaller side, front seat occupants will be plenty comfortable thanks to bolstered thrones. Rear seat passengers will have to duck under the swept roof to enter and may find legroom pretty tight.

The NHTSA gives the CTS five stars overall, but the IIHS notes that the CTS only receives a “Marginal” rating in the tough small front overlap test. Automatic emergency braking is frustratingly only available on the V-Sport and Premium Luxury models, but Cadillac packs blind-spot monitors and forward-collision warnings into all CTS sedans.

Though somewhat short on safety tech, the CTS features a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A nifty rearview mirror that doubles as a display for a camera adds more visibility behind the car.