The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V is a swan song for one of the greatest American performance cars ever. With a mountain of power, sharp sport sedan handling, and plenty of refinement, this is a bona-fide competitor to the best the Germans have to offer, and for that it should warrant a score much higher than 6.3 out of 10 overall.

However, appalling safety scores and a lack of advanced collision-avoidance tech means we land where we do. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the CTS-V is available in a new Pedestal Edition package to send it off for its final model year, complete with carbon fiber accents, Recaro seats, red brake calipers, and every bit of tech the CTS-V has to offer, not to mention a package-exclusive Bronze Sand Metallic paint color.

Review continues below

A supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 is the heart of the beast, making a whopping 640 horsepower sent exclusively to the rear wheels. With a 0-60 mph time of just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph, this normally septuagenarian four-door sports supercar numbers.

The garden variety CTS is a solid car to start with, complete with impressive technology, a comfortable interior, and sharp looks. The CTS-V dials everything up to 11, featuring heavily-bolstered Alcantara-accented seats, fender flares, big intake vents, and a rear lip spoiler, not to mention massive wheels and brakes.

Safety scores leave something to be desired, however, and active safety features such as automatic emergency braking are conspicuously missing, but this is a car that will demand your full attention at all times