2018 Cadillac CTS-V Review

#6 in Luxury Mid-Size Cars
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2018 Cadillac CTS-V 4-door Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
Shopping for a new Cadillac CTS-V?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2018
The Car Connection
2018
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director
January 5, 2018

The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V scorches the earth, and leaves the E63 and RS7 with some burn marks.

When it launched its first CTS-V, Cadillac put some big names on notice. It was taking aim on some of the best-known performance sedans in the world.

This time, they’ve hit the mark. The CTS-V has rivers of power and torque, near-flawless handling, and a big dose of technology and refinement. It’s vaulted its way into the top of the ranks occupied by cars like the E63 AMG, the M5, and the RS7.

MORE: Read our 2018 Cadillac CTS review

Review continues below

For the 2018 model year, the CTS-V adds an automatic heated steering wheel and new shades of blue and gray.

We give the CTS-V a 7.8 out of 10 on our overall scale that doesn't prioritize speed over everything else—it'd be an 11 if that were the case. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$86,495
MSRP based on 4-Door Sedan
 
See Your Price
7.8
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 8
Performance 10
Comfort & Quality 8
Safety 7
Features 9
Fuel Economy 5
Best in Luxury Mid-Size Cars
Compare the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Cadillac CTS-V?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
 