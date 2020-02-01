Take a look at the 2020 Cadillac CT6 before it’s gone. This year is the last year of Cadillac’s full-size sedan, a lifecycle cut short by dwindling sedan demand, competitors, inattention, regime changes, life—pick the reason that suits you best.

The CT6 earns a 6.4 TCC Rating angled toward base versions. The top trim would earn a higher rating, provided you can find one of the very few available. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The CT6 never fit well into the Cadillac lineup. While its SUVs and other sedans leaned toward wild style and angular looks, the CT6 was relatively calm. Its pert curves and long hood are enviable, although nuanced, and its calming interior always begged for the long way. The CT6 has donated its vertical headlights to other Cadillac models since, but stylists have left the CT6’s subtleties behind by now.

Under the hood is General Motors’ tried-and-true 335-horsepower V-6 that shows in everything from the Chevy Camaro to the GMC Acadia. It’s teamed to a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive this year.

A scant few CT6 sedans will get a 500-hp 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8 that surely has life in GM’s performance portfolio for years to come. Like the V-6, the CT6 “Blackwing” gets a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive—but also a price tag that tempts six figures. If you can find one, it’ll be an instant classic.

The CT6 is a full-sizer in its interior room, too. It comfortably seats four adults, including a big back seat. Top trims get touchscreens, heated seats, and stretch-out space front and rear—we’d take one to Topeka, Kansas, in a heartbeat.

In its final year, all CT6 sedans get automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active lane control. Premium Luxury and Platinum versions get Cadillac’s Super Cruise driver-assistance features that can steer the car on selected highways for long distances. It’s one of the most advanced systems on the road.

Base cars start near $60,000 and have all the goodies including 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-adjustable heated front seats, leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch digital driver information cluster, a wireless phone charger, and a 10.2-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Platinum models sport the lusty V-8 and a 34-speaker audio system that’s better than being there live.

Unfortunately, the car won’t be a-live for much longer.