The 2018 Cadillac CT6 is the full-size sedan flagship of GM’s luxury brand. It’s a car GM hopes will move it closer to being viewed as competition for the German luxury trio of Audi, BMW, and of course Mercedes-Benz.

With the CT6, Cadillac combines a spare, elegant, and distinctive design with a lightweight body, excellent handling and roadholding, and a plug-in hybrid model that beats the Germans decisively on range. Its four trim levels are base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum.

For 2018, the CT6 adds a SuperCruise adaptive cruise control option that allows hands-off driving. Other changes are minor, including the addition of gas and brake pedal operation to the Park Assist feature, and a few new paint colors. The CT6 Plug-In arrived late in the 2017 model year, though its sales are focused on California and just a few other states.

With the full model range now in place and SuperCruise soon to arrive, we’ve rated the CT6 a 7.8 out of 10. It wins points for sleek lines, a roomy and comfortable back seat, surprisingly good handling, and the plug-in hybrid’s prowess. (Read more about how we rate cars.)