Likes
- Breadth of performance
- Thrilling V versions
- Bonkers Blackwing
- Optional AWD
- Optional Super Cruise
Dislikes
- Interior lacks ultra-luxe touches
- Rear-seat head room could be better
- Some odd styling touches
- Minuscule trunk
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 serves up a stylish blend of performance and tech, culminating in the truly ferocious 668-hp Blackwing.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Cadillac CT5? What does it compare to?
With the CT5, Cadillac has a sleek and sporty fastback sedan that undercuts more pricey rivals. They include the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-Series, and the Acura TLX.
Is the 2023 Cadillac CT5 a good car?
It’s a great value, and the CT5-V Blackwing throbs with grip and acceleration. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Cadillac CT5?
The CT5 lineup sees only color tweaks for 2023.
Available in Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trims, the CT5 lineup is also offered in rorty CT5-V and ferocious CT5-V Blackwing variants. All share a fastback shape that’s not actually a hatchback but fooled us at first glance. V versions don’t brag about their sporty positioning the way, say, the old Cadillac CTS-V did. But rest assured that there’s plenty of power underhood.
Base models use a turbo-4 that’s perfectly fine for routine use, though the twin-turbo V-6 rated at 335 hp (or 360 hp in base CT5-V form) is an obvious temptation. Those models all use a 10-speed automatic transmission, which fires off rapid, smooth shifts. All-wheel drive is optional.
The CT5-V Blackwing is its own beast. Its 668-hp supercharged V-8 is the most powerful engine ever shoehorned into a Cadillac. The standard 6-speed manual is particularly delightful, though the 10-speed automatic works just as well here.
All models boast exceptional handling, and adaptive dampers mean that even V versions are comfortable daily drivers.
Fuel economy runs the gamut, from the mid-20s combined with the 4-cylinder to ghastly consumption in the Blackwing.
The CT5 has a comfy cabin, albeit one that lacks certain special touches that delight in German and Swedish rivals. Still, the 10.0-inch touchscreen is undeniably easy to use and comes with convenient, reliable wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. From synthetic leather to several grades of real hide, upholstery choices cover firm, well-bolstered front seats. Rear-seat riders could have a hint more head room, though.
The CT5 hits the basics when it comes to crash avoidance tech, with more driver-assistance features on the options list. Cadillac’s Super Cruise system that allows for limited hands-free driving makes a return as an option on higher-end models including the CT5-V Blackwing.
How much does the 2023 Cadillac CT5 cost?
The CT5 lineup begins just south of $40,000, but can climb rapidly above $100,000 in top Blackwing trim.
Even with all-wheel drive and a few options, a well-equipped Premium Luxury model can be had for $50,000 or less, but we can’t fault anyone for looking at the divine V models.
Where is the 2023 Cadillac CT5 made?In Lansing, Michigan.
2023 Cadillac CT5
Styling
Svelte, sporty lines suit the Cadillac CT5 well.
Is the Cadillac CT5 a good-looking car?
This busy design gets most angles just right. We like its look overall and rate it 7 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to both its interior and its exterior.
In profile, the CT5’s long roofline gives off proper hatchback vibes, but it’s actually a sedan. Up front, the broad grille snakes into headlights that seem to reach for the front wheels. A not-so-subtle kink just aft of the rear doors emphasizes the hatchback look, which culminates in a short trunk lid.
Wheel sizes range from 17 inches on up. V models have racier lines but few major changes, making them proper sleepers.
Inside, the CT5 has clean, conservative lines, but it’s not quite as bold. Still, the big 10.0-inch screen sits above a broad panel of switches that seem conveniently organized. Trim finishes get nicer the more you spend, so consider budgeting for real leather and wood or carbon fiber trim.
2023 Cadillac CT5
Performance
The Cadillac CT5 zigs its way through a broad range of capabilities.
Is the Cadillac CT5 4WD?
An all-wheel-drive system is optional on all but the CT5-V Blackwing.
How fast is the Cadillac CT5?
No model is really a slouch. Base models push 237 hp to the wheels via a slick 10-speed automatic transmission. Their turbo-4 works well in typical driving situations, with just enough gusto for highway passing.
Better yet is the CT5-V with its 360-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6. That engine is good for a 4.6-second sprint to 60 mph. That same engine makes 335 hp in the CT5 Premium Luxury version, which is slightly less peppy.
The clear top dog here is, of course, the CT5-V Blackwing, which tosses in a truly ferocious supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 rated at a heady 668 hp. This is serious performance, whether with the chunky 6-speed manual gearbox or the 10-speed automatic gearbox with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The CT5-V Blackwing flies to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and can top 200 mph on a closed course. The manual gearbox is our favorite here, thanks in part to its active rev matching and no-lift shifting. There’s also serious bragging rights in the fact that this is the most powerful engine currently offered with a manual gearbox.
No matter the powertrain, the rear-wheel-drive chassis shared with the Chevy Camaro ensures impressive road-holding. Exceptionally talkative steering makes the most of this stiff platform, which works best with the available magnetic dampers that help take the edge off.
If you’re looking for a track machine, the Blackwing delivers smile-inducing performance while still being comfortable enough to trudge to work the following Monday.
Our 8 out of 10 score here applies to base cars for their good straight-line performance, solid automatic transmission, and divine handling. Slap the letter V on the back and we’d add at least a point for outright composure.
2023 Cadillac CT5
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 boasts a comfortable cabin, but its trunk is on the small side.
You might think that the fastback profile of the Cadillac CT5 would mean a big trunk. That’s not quite the case. Still, good front and rear seats elevate this model to a 7 on the TCC scale.
The front seats come standard with plenty of power adjustment. Available bolstered seats in Sport and V models are even better, though wider drivers might find them a tight fit. Rear-seat riders are treated to decent space and a well-padded bench, too.
The bite-size 11.9 cubic-foot trunk is more like what we expect from a sports car than a sporty sedan, so pack light.
On the upside, the CT5 generally has nice materials inside with the option of various trim finishes such as real wood, aluminum, or carbon fiber.
2023 Cadillac CT5
Safety
Cadillac could be less stingy with driver-assistance tech on the 2023 CT5.
How safe is the Cadillac CT5?
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 hits the basics when it comes to crash-avoidance tech and offers the latest in driver assistance, and a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA works in its favor. For now, it’s an 8 out of 10, though a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS would nudge it higher.
Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, parking sensors, and a rear-seat reminder are standard. Active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors are widely available. Later in 2023, certain configurations are set to be available with the innovative Super Cruise system that allows for limited hands-free driving on select roads. The option was briefly offered in 2021 before the semiconductor shortage saw it pulled for 2022.
2023 Cadillac CT5
Features
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 is a decent value from base all the way up to rorty CT5-V Blackwing.
An extensive lineup starting in turbo-4 form and working its way through twin-turbocharged V-6 to supercharged V-8 powertrains and a host of trim levels means there’s a Cadillac CT5 for just about any need. We wind up at a 7 for value based on the car’s good standard equipment and its terrific infotainment system.
A 4-year/50,000-mile warranty meets luxury standards, and Cadillac will cover the first service visit.
The CT5 starts at $39,590 for the Luxury trim level, which features power-adjustable front seats, synthetic leather trim, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.0-inch touchscreen, a 12.0-inch digital instrument screen, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Leather seats, Bose audio, and a few other niceties are optional.
Which Cadillac CT5 should I buy?
Base cars are a compelling enough value, but this chassis works even better in CT5-V form. For $52,390, the base CT5-V wants for little, though Cadillac does charge extra for most paint hues, leather upholstery, a head-up display, and navigation. Add that tech and the price can quickly top $61,000.
How much is a fully loaded Cadillac CT5?
All in, the CT5-V Blackwing sees a big price jump to $92,390 this year. Keep going with options and the CT5-V can top $100,000 with ease.
2023 Cadillac CT5
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 is fairly frugal, so long as you avoid the letter V.
Is the Cadillac CT5 good on gas?
It can be a decent choice, especially since it doesn’t come in a hybrid configuration.
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 rates a 3 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to an EPA score of 23 mpg city, 33 highway, 27 mpg combined with the base 4-cylinder.
All-wheel drive nudges those figures to 22/30/25 mpg.
The CT5-V, meanwhile, rates just 19/27/22 mpg, though the 360-hp version slides to 21 mpg.
Blackwing models are guzzlers: figure just 13/22/16 mpg with the automatic and a notch lower with the manual.