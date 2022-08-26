What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Cadillac CT5? What does it compare to?

With the CT5, Cadillac has a sleek and sporty fastback sedan that undercuts more pricey rivals. They include the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-Series, and the Acura TLX.

Is the 2023 Cadillac CT5 a good car?

It’s a great value, and the CT5-V Blackwing throbs with grip and acceleration. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Cadillac CT5?

The CT5 lineup sees only color tweaks for 2023.

Available in Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trims, the CT5 lineup is also offered in rorty CT5-V and ferocious CT5-V Blackwing variants. All share a fastback shape that’s not actually a hatchback but fooled us at first glance. V versions don’t brag about their sporty positioning the way, say, the old Cadillac CTS-V did. But rest assured that there’s plenty of power underhood.

Base models use a turbo-4 that’s perfectly fine for routine use, though the twin-turbo V-6 rated at 335 hp (or 360 hp in base CT5-V form) is an obvious temptation. Those models all use a 10-speed automatic transmission, which fires off rapid, smooth shifts. All-wheel drive is optional.

The CT5-V Blackwing is its own beast. Its 668-hp supercharged V-8 is the most powerful engine ever shoehorned into a Cadillac. The standard 6-speed manual is particularly delightful, though the 10-speed automatic works just as well here.

All models boast exceptional handling, and adaptive dampers mean that even V versions are comfortable daily drivers.

Fuel economy runs the gamut, from the mid-20s combined with the 4-cylinder to ghastly consumption in the Blackwing.

The CT5 has a comfy cabin, albeit one that lacks certain special touches that delight in German and Swedish rivals. Still, the 10.0-inch touchscreen is undeniably easy to use and comes with convenient, reliable wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. From synthetic leather to several grades of real hide, upholstery choices cover firm, well-bolstered front seats. Rear-seat riders could have a hint more head room, though.

The CT5 hits the basics when it comes to crash avoidance tech, with more driver-assistance features on the options list. Cadillac’s Super Cruise system that allows for limited hands-free driving makes a return as an option on higher-end models including the CT5-V Blackwing.

How much does the 2023 Cadillac CT5 cost?

The CT5 lineup begins just south of $40,000, but can climb rapidly above $100,000 in top Blackwing trim.

Even with all-wheel drive and a few options, a well-equipped Premium Luxury model can be had for $50,000 or less, but we can’t fault anyone for looking at the divine V models.