What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac CT5? What does it compare to?

The 2022 CT5 is a stylish sport sedan with a fastback shape that ranges from entry luxury to high-end performance. It competes against strong rivals like the BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Audi A6, plus the Acura TLX and Lexus ES.

Is the 2022 Cadillac CT5 a good car?

Review continues below

The CT5 is fun to drive, presents a value against its German rivals, and the new CT5-V Blackwing is a screaming performance machine. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Cadillac CT5?

The big news for 2022 is the addition of the CT5-V Blackwing model, which boasts the most-powerful Cadillac engine ever: a 668-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. It also comes with a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission, a magnetic ride suspension, a strengthened structure, available carbon-ceramic brakes, and 19-inch summer performance tires. The Blackwing is capable of a 0-60 mph run of 3.4 seconds and a top speed in excess of 200 mph.

Also for 2022, the CT5 gets additional safety features. The automatic emergency braking system adds pedestrian detection, and the car also comes standard with rear parking sensors and a rear-seat reminder.

The CT5 cuts a sleek fastback shape with short front and rear overhangs and a bold and attractive version of Cadillac’s shield grille. Inside, a pair of digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system provide a modern feel, while soft-touch surfaces accented by wood, aluminum, or carbon-fiber trim create a luxurious and sporty environment. With its mid-size dimensions, the CT5 carries four adults well, but the trunk is rather small for the class.

Buyers have a choice of three engines: The base engine is a 237-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4; an available twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6 makes 335 hp in the Premium Luxury model or 360 hp in the CT5-V; the supercharged V-8s helps drivers rip up the pavement. All are paired with a 10-speed automatic, except for the optional manual for the CT5-V Blackwing. Fuel economy tops out at 27 mpg combined, and suffers as power rises, culminating in the very thirsty Blackwing’s 15 mpg combined.

Every CT5 handles well and offers a compliant ride thanks to a stiff, well-balanced structure inherited from the CT5’s predecessor, the CTS. Rear-wheel drive comes standard and all but CT5-V Blackwing buyers can opt for a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.

How much does the 2022 Cadillac CT5 cost?

The CT5 is offered in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, V-Series, and V-Series Blackwing trim levels. A CT5 Luxury starts at around $38,000 and runs up to $84,990 for a CT5-V Blackwing, which can top $100,000 with options. Depending on your taste, expect to spend in the mid-$40,000s for a luxury-oriented CT5 or the mid-$50,000 range for a sportier CT5-V.

Standard equipment on the base CT5 includes synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Where is the 2022 Cadillac CT5 made?

In Lansing, Michigan.