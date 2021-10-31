Likes
- Sleek lines
- Powerful engines
- Slick-shfting 10-speed automatic
- Optional AWD
- Manual in Blackwing model
Dislikes
- Styling can be controversial
- Trails rivals for luxury
- Limited rear-seat head room
- No electrification
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Cadillac CT5 comes in a variety of sporty flavors, now topped by the most-powerful Cadillac ever, the CT5-V Blackwing.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac CT5? What does it compare to?
The 2022 CT5 is a stylish sport sedan with a fastback shape that ranges from entry luxury to high-end performance. It competes against strong rivals like the BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Audi A6, plus the Acura TLX and Lexus ES.
Is the 2022 Cadillac CT5 a good car?
The CT5 is fun to drive, presents a value against its German rivals, and the new CT5-V Blackwing is a screaming performance machine. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Cadillac CT5?
The big news for 2022 is the addition of the CT5-V Blackwing model, which boasts the most-powerful Cadillac engine ever: a 668-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. It also comes with a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission, a magnetic ride suspension, a strengthened structure, available carbon-ceramic brakes, and 19-inch summer performance tires. The Blackwing is capable of a 0-60 mph run of 3.4 seconds and a top speed in excess of 200 mph.
Also for 2022, the CT5 gets additional safety features. The automatic emergency braking system adds pedestrian detection, and the car also comes standard with rear parking sensors and a rear-seat reminder.
The CT5 cuts a sleek fastback shape with short front and rear overhangs and a bold and attractive version of Cadillac’s shield grille. Inside, a pair of digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system provide a modern feel, while soft-touch surfaces accented by wood, aluminum, or carbon-fiber trim create a luxurious and sporty environment. With its mid-size dimensions, the CT5 carries four adults well, but the trunk is rather small for the class.
Buyers have a choice of three engines: The base engine is a 237-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4; an available twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6 makes 335 hp in the Premium Luxury model or 360 hp in the CT5-V; the supercharged V-8s helps drivers rip up the pavement. All are paired with a 10-speed automatic, except for the optional manual for the CT5-V Blackwing. Fuel economy tops out at 27 mpg combined, and suffers as power rises, culminating in the very thirsty Blackwing’s 15 mpg combined.
Every CT5 handles well and offers a compliant ride thanks to a stiff, well-balanced structure inherited from the CT5’s predecessor, the CTS. Rear-wheel drive comes standard and all but CT5-V Blackwing buyers can opt for a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.
How much does the 2022 Cadillac CT5 cost?
The CT5 is offered in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, V-Series, and V-Series Blackwing trim levels. A CT5 Luxury starts at around $38,000 and runs up to $84,990 for a CT5-V Blackwing, which can top $100,000 with options. Depending on your taste, expect to spend in the mid-$40,000s for a luxury-oriented CT5 or the mid-$50,000 range for a sportier CT5-V.
Standard equipment on the base CT5 includes synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Where is the 2022 Cadillac CT5 made?
In Lansing, Michigan.
2022 Cadillac CT5
Styling
A sporty stance and a fastback profile make the CT5 an attractive modern sedan.
Is the 2022 Cadillac CT5 a good-looking car?
The CT5 uses a sleek fastback profile and an attractive version of the brand’s shield grille. The cabin sports a modern and conveniently arranged layout. We award it a 7 here adding a point each for the interior and exterior.
The CT5 is a sedan despite the fastback look that often lends itself to a hatchback design. Many of the details work, like the character lines along the lower portion of the body, the flared fenders, and the short front and rear overhangs, but the window line resolves awkwardly at the rear. That doesn’t detract from an overall sporty stance.
The Blackwing model controls airflow with a pair of carbon-fiber packages. The base version includes a rear spoiler, front splitter, and wheel well deflectors, and the second package adds rocker panel moldings, a grille header, and a rear diffuser. These features only add to a sporty look enhanced by low-profile 19-inch wheels and a lower ride height.
Inside, the CT5 places all the controls within easy reach. The standard 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen create a techy feel, while available diamond-tufted leather upholstery and carbon-fiber or wood trim contribute to the luxury and sportiness. We prefer the gray or tan upholstery as the standard black can look bland.
2022 Cadillac CT5
Performance
The CT5 delivers both luxury and performance, and the new 668-hp CT5-V Blackwing model is the zenith of Cadillac performance.
Is the CT5 AWD?
The CT5 comes standard with rear-wheel drive and offers all-wheel drive for about $2,500 on all but the CT-5-V Blackwing model.
How fast is the CT5?
The CT-5 is reasonably quick with its base turbo-4, rambunctious with its twin-turbo V-6, and supercar fast with its supercharged V-8. We rate it an 8 out of 10 for performance, adding one point for its strong engines and two for crisp handling that only gets better as you move up the lineup.
The base engine sends 237 hp through a smooth and responsive 10-speed automatic transmission. The 0-60 mph run takes about seven seconds.
A twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 makes 335 hp when chosen for the Premium Luxury model and 360 hp in the CT5-V. It launches the CT5-V from 0-60 mph in a tidy 4.6 seconds, according to Cadillac, while bellowing a mid-range wail. The supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 sings a deeper, more raucous tune while delivering a wall of power that slingshots the CT5-V Blackwing from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and pushes it to a top speed above 200 mph.
The CT5 rides a modified version of the Alpha 2 platform from the Chevrolet Camaro and it has the slick moves to prove it despite a curb weight that can top 4,000 lb. Communicative steering tells drivers what the tires are doing, and available magnetic dampers balance a comfortable ride quality with agility.
The CT5-V Blackwing is a track star with big brakes, plenty of cooling, and that ungodly engine that conjures up 668 hp. However, its magnetic dampers also provide everyday comfort. Cadillac also offers carbon-ceramic brakes, a first for the brand, that do an even better job of dissipating heat on a racetrack for better performance.
A 6-speed manual transmission with short, positive throws, active rev matching, and no-lift shifting is available for the Blackwing. It’s the most powerful car on the market offered with a manual, and it’s the gearbox we’d choose.
2022 Cadillac CT5
Comfort & Quality
The CT5 is comfortable up front with good rear seat space but a small trunk.
The 2022 Cadillac CT5’s fastback body style gives it decent rear seat space to go with comfortable front seats and interior materials that match the price. That earns the CT5 a 7 out of 10 on our scale.
The CT5 comes standard with synthetic leather that looks and feels almost as good as the leather you get on higher-line models. Available sport seats on the Sport and V models add lateral support to the comfort. The rear seat works for average-sized adults, but lacks the leg and head room for taller occupants.
While the cabin is spacious, the trunk is small at 11.9 cubic feet, which is smaller than you’d get in most compact sedans.
Materials throughout the cabin impress with soft surfaces on touch points complemented by wood, aluminum, and/or carbon-fiber trim. The CT5-V Blackwing adds diamond-tufted leather upholstery and tactile synthetic suede on the steering wheel and shift knob.
2022 Cadillac CT5
Safety
The Cadillac CT5 offers a variety of driver-assist features, but Cadillac charges extra for most of them.
How safe is the CT5?
The 2022 Cadillac CT5 gets good but incomplete crash-test scores and offers lots of standard and available safety features. We rate it a 7 here.
The NHTSA gives the CT5 five stars overall for acing every crash test, but the IIHS has yet to crash one.
Cadillac adds standard safety features for 2022. It comes with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear parking sensors, GM’s safety alert seat that vibrates in the direction of a potential danger (for instance, it vibrates on the left when a car is in the left blind spot), a rear-seat reminder, and teen driver. Buyers can also get a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driver-assist system.
2022 Cadillac CT5
Features
The 2022 Cadillac CT5 is a fine value in base form, and a brutish sport sedan as the CT-V Blackwing.
The CT5 lineup is extensive, with turbo-4, twin-turbocharged V-6, and supercharged V-8 engines and a variety of models that provide a car for every luxury taste. We rate it a 7 for features for its generous base equipment, good infotainment system, and CT5-V performance value.
Cadillac offers the CT5 in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, V-Series, and V-Series Blackwing models.
Standard equipment on the $38,190 base Luxury model includes a synthetic leather upholstery, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat and a 10-way seat for the front passenger, a wi-fi hotspot, satellite radio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker audio system, remote starting, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, LED headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Notable options for the CT5 include a sunroof, navigation, heated and cooled seats, a 15-speaker Bose audio system, and 20-inch wheels. Cadillac provides a good CT5 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, but it doesn’t include scheduled service like many rivals.
Which CT5 should I buy?
Priced at $48,990, the CT5-V comes standard with the equipment to improve performance, including a sport-tuned suspension, magnetic dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, GM’s Performance Traction Management adjustable stability control system, Brembo front brakes, launch control, and 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Cadillac CT5?
The CT5-V Blackwing starts at $84,990 with the manual transmission and $88,165 with the automatic. In addition to the CT5-V’s performance features, it gets heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, navigation, a head-up display, a rear differential cooler, a line lock, larger Brembo brakes, a 16-speaker AKG audio system, and a power tilting/telescoping steering column. Options can push the CT5-V Blackwing above $110,000.
2022 Cadillac CT5
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Cadillac CT5 has decent fuel economy in base form, but more horsepower demands more gas.
Is the 2022 Cadillac CT5 good on gas?
The CT5 starts out as fairly thrifty and progresses to thirsty. The EPA rates the base 2.0-liter turbo-4, which represents the majority of sales, at 23 mpg city, 33 highway, 27 combined. That earns the CT5 a 5 on our scale. Opting for all-wheel drive drops fuel economy ratings to 22/30/25 mpg.
The 335-hp twin-turbo V-6 engine is rated at 19/27/22 mpg, and the 360-hp version gets 18/27/21 mpg with rear-wheel drive and 18/26/21 mpg with all-wheel drive.
CT5-V Blackwing models drink gas to the tune of 13/22/16 mpg with the automatic transmission and 13/21/15 mpg with the manual.
All ratings are based on engines that run on premium fuel.