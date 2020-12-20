What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Cadillac CT5? What does it compare to?

The 2021 CT5 is a style-forward mid-size luxury sedan with excellent underhood power and entertaining handling. Shop it against the BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Audi A6, plus the Lexus ES and Volvo S90.

Is the 2021 Cadillac CT5 a good car?

The agile, entertaining CT5 is a good choice among mid-size luxury sedans, and certain versions are a downright bargain. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Cadillac CT5?

After bowing last year, the CT5 adds to its portfolio a slew of new features headlined by the company’s Super Cruise hands-free driving tech. Additionally, a new V-Performance Package for rear-wheel-drive versions tosses in magnetic dampers and a mechanical limited-slip rear axle, a Diamond Sky trim package drapes the car in unique interior and exterior trim, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster is more widely available, and wireless smartphone connectivity brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the screen.

The CT5, which replaced the CTS last year, has a hatchback-esque body but a conventional trunk. Its styling is derivative of the smaller CT4, albeit with added complexity to its C-pillar. The interior doesn’t quite match BMW and Mercedes-Benz for style, but the only German luxury sedans you’ll find with these dimensions for under $40,000 are in the pre-owned lot.

Underhood, look for a choice of turbo-4 and twin-turbo V-6 power. Base cars put 237 horsepower to the rear or all four wheels, while the 6-cylinder spools out as much as 360 hp in V-Series trim. Performance is good with the base engine, brisk with the 6-cylinder. A slick 10-speed automatic transmission makes the most of what’s underhood, and the rear-biased chassis delivers great handling. Optional all-wheel drive improves grip and makes the CT5 an acceptable winter choice.

Fuel economy is good with the turbo-4 and predictably thirstier—but not outrageously guzzling—with the V-6.

This year’s new Super Cruise allows the car to drive itself on certain divided highways, and it can automatically brake to prevent collisions. The NHTSA has awarded the CT5 five stars overall, though the IIHS hasn’t had its go yet.

How much does the 2021 Cadillac CT5 cost?

The CT5 comes in four basic flavors—Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, and V-Series. It’s possible to squeeze in under $40,000 for the base Luxury, though most shoppers will probably spend somewhere in the mid-$40,000 range on a Premium Luxury.

We wouldn’t say no to a V-Series car, which has more power and special chassis tuning. Figure somewhere around $55,000 for an all-wheel-drive V-Series with a few niceties. That’s about where Mercedes-Benz starts its E-Class lineup, so we consider the CT5 to be a genuine bargain.

Where is the 2021 Cadillac CT5 made?

In Lansing, Michigan.