What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Cadillac CT4? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Cadillac CT4 is a compact luxury sedan available in a wide range of powertrains and trim levels. It stacks up against the BMW 3-Series and Audi A4, plus the Genesis G70.

Is the 2023 Cadillac CT4 a good car?

This is an impressive lineup, from the swanky Sport grade to the track-ready CT4-V Blackwing, bested perhaps only by the slicker (and costlier) CT5 iterations. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Cadillac CT4?

The 2023 CT4 is mostly a carryover model, though Cadillac has hinted that it will offer some special edition versions of the sporty CT4-V Blackwing.

Overall, the CT4 rates a 5.6 out of 10 on the TCC scale.

This compact sedan lineup spans a wide range, from the pedestrian, lease-friendly Luxury through swankier Premium Luxury, Sport, and CT4-V trims with turbo-4 power to a rorty Blackwing beast. All share the same basic three-box shape, with varying degrees of tacked-on sportiness.

The standard 2.0-liter turbo-4 should do for typical commuting, while the available 2.7-liter turbo-4 provides a notable upgrade in power, if not refinement. The top of the heap is the CT4-V Blackwing, which uses a hefty twin-turbo V-6 and adds a 6-speed manual transmission option to the 10-speed automatic lineup. All models except the Blackwing come standard with rear-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option.

Handling is spectacular across the lineup, and the magnetic dampers on V versions make them comfortable enough for day-to-day driving. Fuel economy is fine with the turbo-4 models—figure 27 mpg combined, but the Blackwing is downright thirsty.

A dull cabin design is spiced up by a good infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. While the CT4 lacks crash-test results, it can be had with Cadillac's terrific Super Cruise hands-free driving system on the highway.

How much does the 2023 Cadillac CT4 cost?

The 2023 CT4 lineup starts around $35,000 with decent standard tech. We’d spend up for the Premium Luxury for its standard leather. Figure about $40,000, or a bit more with extra-cost paint and a few options.

That said, at about $60,000, the Blackwing is a screaming deal among sports sedans.

Where is the 2023 Cadillac CT4 made?

In Lansing, Michigan.