What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac CT4? What does it compare to?

The smaller of the brand’s two sedans, the 2022 Cadillac CT4 takes on compact sport sedans that include the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, Genesis G70, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Volvo S60.

Is the 2022 Cadillac CT4 a good car?

Any version of the 2022 CT4 is fun to drive and the new CT4-V Blackwing is a great sport sedan. The CT4 lacks interior space, but it’s a fine overall luxury car. We assign it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10 (read more about how we rate cars).

What's new for the 2022 Cadillac CT4?

The addition of the 472-hp CT4-V Blackwing highlights the changes for 2022. A track machine to rival the BMW M3, the Blackwing can hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 189 mph.

Also for 2022, Cadillac adds a pair of packages that include GM’s Super Cruise system, which allows limited hands-free driving on certain mapped highways as long as the driver pays attention to the road.

The CT4 comes in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, CT4-V, and new CT4-V Blackwing trim levels. All wear a well-fitting suit that comes off as sporty and attractive but somewhat conservative versus the competition. The Blackwing, however, has plenty of attitude, especially with its carbon-fiber packages. The look is more plain inside, but two-tone leather spruces it up. Again, the Blackwing looks better, thanks to sportier seats with contrast stitching and carbon-fiber trim.

A stiff, balanced structure gives the CT4 the bones for agile handling. Cadillac reinforces it and adds standard magnetic dampers, Brembo brakes, and enhanced cooling and aerodynamics to make it a true track performer. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all but the Blackwing get optional all-wheel drive.

The Blackwing has the most power, too, from a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6. Power comes on strong and stays on boil through either the standard 6-speed manual transmission or the responsive 10-speed automatic. The next step down is a coarse but powerful 2.7-liter turbo-4 that makes either 325 or 310 hp depending on model, and it gets only the 10-speed. Base models have an 8-speed automatic teamed to a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that produces a competent 237 hp.

The base engine gets decent fuel economy at 27 mpg combined and the CT4-V Blackwing drops all the way to 18 mpg combined.

How much does the 2022 Cadillac CT4 cost?

For around $35,000, buyers of the base CT4 Luxury get synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, an 8.0-inch center touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote start, satellite radio, a wi-fi hotspot, wireless smartphone charging, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

The CT4-V Blackwing starts at about $60,000 and can top $70,000 with options.

Where is the 2022 Cadillac CT4 made?

In Lansing, Michigan.