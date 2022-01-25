Likes
- Good power all around
- Responsive 10-speed automatic
- Fairly priced
- Plenty of standard and optional safety features
- Wonderful CT4-V Blackwing
Dislikes
- Mediocre interior materials
- Cramped back seat
- Coarse 2.7-liter turbo-4
- Lacks European cachet
features & specs
Fun to drive in any model, the 2022 Cadillac CT4 runs the gamut from daily driver to track star.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Cadillac CT4? What does it compare to?
The smaller of the brand’s two sedans, the 2022 Cadillac CT4 takes on compact sport sedans that include the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, Genesis G70, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Volvo S60.
Is the 2022 Cadillac CT4 a good car?
Any version of the 2022 CT4 is fun to drive and the new CT4-V Blackwing is a great sport sedan. The CT4 lacks interior space, but it’s a fine overall luxury car. We assign it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10 (read more about how we rate cars).
What's new for the 2022 Cadillac CT4?
The addition of the 472-hp CT4-V Blackwing highlights the changes for 2022. A track machine to rival the BMW M3, the Blackwing can hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 189 mph.
Also for 2022, Cadillac adds a pair of packages that include GM’s Super Cruise system, which allows limited hands-free driving on certain mapped highways as long as the driver pays attention to the road.
The CT4 comes in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, CT4-V, and new CT4-V Blackwing trim levels. All wear a well-fitting suit that comes off as sporty and attractive but somewhat conservative versus the competition. The Blackwing, however, has plenty of attitude, especially with its carbon-fiber packages. The look is more plain inside, but two-tone leather spruces it up. Again, the Blackwing looks better, thanks to sportier seats with contrast stitching and carbon-fiber trim.
A stiff, balanced structure gives the CT4 the bones for agile handling. Cadillac reinforces it and adds standard magnetic dampers, Brembo brakes, and enhanced cooling and aerodynamics to make it a true track performer. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all but the Blackwing get optional all-wheel drive.
The Blackwing has the most power, too, from a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6. Power comes on strong and stays on boil through either the standard 6-speed manual transmission or the responsive 10-speed automatic. The next step down is a coarse but powerful 2.7-liter turbo-4 that makes either 325 or 310 hp depending on model, and it gets only the 10-speed. Base models have an 8-speed automatic teamed to a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that produces a competent 237 hp.
The base engine gets decent fuel economy at 27 mpg combined and the CT4-V Blackwing drops all the way to 18 mpg combined.
How much does the 2022 Cadillac CT4 cost?
For around $35,000, buyers of the base CT4 Luxury get synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, an 8.0-inch center touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote start, satellite radio, a wi-fi hotspot, wireless smartphone charging, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and automatic high beams.
The CT4-V Blackwing starts at about $60,000 and can top $70,000 with options.
Where is the 2022 Cadillac CT4 made?
In Lansing, Michigan.
2022 Cadillac CT4
Styling
Base CT4s are attractive but conservatively styled, while the CT4-V Blackwing looks serious about performance.
Is the 2022 Cadillac CT4 a good-looking car?
The 2022 Cadillac CT4 sports a lithe look that isn’t quite as attractive as the CT5. We rate it a 6 out of 10 here, adding a point for the exterior, but the cabin is just average.
The CT4 cuts a traditional three-box profile rather than the fastback shape of the larger CT5. Headlights with vertical and horizontal elements provide a Cadillac signature look up front complemented by a well-integrated trapezoidal grille. A character line rises from the headlights to the rear spoiler, providing a rake that gives the car a sense of forward motion. At the rear, vertical taillights also have a small horizontal element. The trunk shape echoes the front grille, and dual or quad exhaust tips sit below.
Additional cooling gives the CT4-V Blackwing a sportier look with a mesh grille and larger front air intakes. A rear diffuser balances the standard aero, and a pair of carbon-fiber packages highlight the car’s performance intent.
Inside, the CT4 comes off as plain, other than the more highly decorated CT4-V Blackwing, which looks especially good with two-tone leather upholstery. While the small-diameter steering wheel looks sporty, the dash design lacks imagination. It is functional, though, as the controls are well placed and the 8.0-inch touchscreen rises from the middle where it’s easy to access.
2022 Cadillac CT4
Performance
The 2022 CT4 offers great handling balance in any model, and power that ranges from willing to raucous.
The CT4’s main strengths are good power and agile moves. They team to earn it a 7 out of 10 rating for performance.
Is the Cadillac CT4 AWD?
It’s optional for all but the CT4-V Blackwing, which only comes with rear-wheel drive.
How fast is the Cadillac CT4?
That depends on how much you spend, but no CT4 is slow. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 237 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, and is teamed with an 8-speed automatic. We haven’t tested this engine in the CT4, but it’s been frisky in other GM products we’ve tried.
Buyers can move up to a 2.7-liter turbo-4 that produces 310 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque in the Premium Luxury model and 325 hp and 380 lb-ft in the CT4-V. While it’s a strong engine, its coarseness, especially at low rpm, makes it unappealing for daily driving. It does work well with its alert 10-speed automatic to provide ready power when requested by your right foot. It moves the CT4-V to 60 mph from a stop in 5.1 seconds.
The real fun comes at the top of the lineup, where a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6 spins up 472 hp and 445 lb-ft to launch the CT4-V Blackwing from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.9 seconds. More refined than the 2.7-liter, it’s fun to tap into this engine’s power at any rev range, especially with the available 6-speed manual to go with the 10-speed auto. The manual offers downshift rev matching and no-lift shifts as part of a great bag of track-driving tricks.
Cadillac bases the CT4 on its stiff and balanced Alpha II chassis shared with the CT5 and Chevy Camaro. Handling is agile in any model, but the CT4-V goes several steps further with magnetic dampers that balance ride quality with handling prowess, big brakes, lots of cooling, and available aero packages to keep it stuck to racetracks. Add in excellent steering feel, and the CT4-V Blackwing is one of the last great-handling gas-powered sport sedans before the move to electric propulsion. Buyers of the base CT4-V can also get the magnetic dampers, though the rest of the track goodies aren’t available.
2022 Cadillac CT4
Comfort & Quality
The CT4’s front seat is the place to be, especially in the rowdy CT4-V Blackwing.
The 2022 Cadillac CT4 has comfortable front seats but small rear seats offset that to earn a rating of 5 out of 10.
Front seat occupants get the better end of the deal in the CT4. Power-adjustable seats are standard, with 12-way controls for the driver and 8-way controls for the passenger. Also offered are 14-way and 18-way seats to tailor ideal seating positions. Synthetic leather is standard, but Cadillac offers two grades of leather, and all the seats are supportive with enough room for a wide variety of body types.
In back, occupants will struggle for leg room and the sleek roof line can cut into head room for taller folks. The trunk is small at less than 11 cubic feet.
Cadillac adorns the cabin with some well chosen padded surfaces, though it would benefit from some higher-end trim options. The Blackwing gets that treatment with carbon-fiber trim and some good-looking two-tone leathers.
2022 Cadillac CT4
Safety
The 2022 CT4 has the right safety features but no crash-test ratings.
How safe is the Cadillac CT4?
Neither safety agency has crash tested the CT4 yet. While it does come with a decent set of standard safety features, we’ll pass on rating it until it’s been wrecked in a lab.
Standard safety features on the 2022 Cadillac CT4 include automatic emergency braking (it works under 50 mph on the base model and at all speeds on all other models), blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, active lane control, rear park assist, automatic high beams, and a rear-seat reminder. All other models get front parking sensors and reverse automatic braking. Also offered are a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, and Cadillac’s Super Cruise system that allows hands-free driving on some highways.
2022 Cadillac CT4
Features
The 2022 Cadillac CT4 offers a model for a variety of tastes while undercutting rivals on price.
Cadillac outfits the CT4 with plenty of standard features and offers a varied lineup that culminates in a track machine. We rate it a 7 out of 10 for its good feature set and easy-to-use infotainment system.
The CT4 comes in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, CT4-V, and CT4-V Blackwing trim levels.
Standard equipment on the $34,840 CT4 Luxury includes synthetic leather upholstery, 12-way driver and 8-way passenger power-adjustable front seats, an 8.0-inch center touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote start, satellite radio, a wi-fi hotspot, wireless smartphone charging, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Which Cadillac CT4 should I buy?
The $39,740 CT4 Premium Luxury gets many features buyers would want, including more safety features. It adds leather upholstery, ambient lighting, 14-way power front seats, and 18-inch wheels. We’d spring for all-wheel drive as well to bring the total to $42,915.
The CT4’s warranty is average at four years or 50,000 miles.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Cadillac CT4?
The CT4-V Blackwing starts at $59,990 and options can push it beyond $70,000. It comes with bigger Brembo brakes, magnetic dampers, sport seats, and 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires.
2022 Cadillac CT4
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Cadillac CT4’s burns more fuel as the power rises.
Is the 2022 Cadillac CT4 good on gas?
The 2022 Cadillac CT4 earns good fuel economy ratings with its turbo-4 engines, but the twin-turbo V-6 is thirsty. We base our rating of 5 out of 10 on the base 2.0-liter turbo-4, which gets 23 mpg city, 34 highway, 27 combined with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive drops the combined figure by 1 mpg.
With the available 2.7-liter turbo-4, the ratings fall to 22/31/26 mpg with rear-wheel drive, and 21/29/24 mpg with all-wheel drive. The CT4-V has a higher-power version of the 2.7-liter and it is rated at 20/29/23 mpg with rear-wheel drive and 20/28/23 mpg with all-wheel drive.
At the top of the lineup, the CT4-V Blackwing gets 16/24/19 mpg with the 10-speed automatic transmission and 15/23/18 mpg with the 6-speed manual.
Every CT4 model uses premium fuel.