What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Cadillac CT4? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Cadillac CT4 is the brand’s smaller sedan, in a lineup that also includes the CT5—but has waved goodbye to the big CT6. The compact CT4 squares off against German stalwarts such as the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, not to mention the Volvo S60 and Genesis G70.

Is the 2021 Cadillac CT4 a good car?

Review continues below

The 2021 CT4 is a fine smaller luxury car, and some safety upgrades this year make it an even better buy than before. Overall, we give the 2021 CTS a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10 (read more about how we rate cars).

What's new for the 2021 Cadillac CT4?

For its sophomore year, the CT4 spent the off-season regrouping its safety features to correct last year’s glaring deficit. For 2021, automatic emergency braking is standard across the line, and the automaker’s trick Super Cruise that allows for limited hands-off highway driving is newly available.

The CT4 may be Cadillac’s smallest model, but with an overall length of 187.2 inches between its bumpers, it’s a bit larger than its competition. Its lines are clean and conservative, with a relatively low roofline and swept-back headlights echoed by similar treatment at the rear suggesting sportiness. Interior comfort is high in front, but the rear seat skimps on head and leg room, and the trunk’s undersized.

For the most part, the car delivers on its performance promise. The standard 2.0-liter turbo-4 puts out 237 horsepower, though all of our drive time has been with the optional 2.7-liter turbo-4 rated at 310 hp in most trims and 325 hp in the performance-oriented V-Series. This big turbo-4 is a winner, delivering excellent thrust and a refined feel.

Power is hustled to the rear wheels, and the balanced chassis shared with the Chevy Camaro delivers predictable handling, though more luxury-oriented trims have more body roll than we expect. V-Series versions aren’t rocketships akin to BMW Ms and Mercedes AMGs, but the magnetic dampers provide an even better ride in normal use and can tighten up for performance motoring.

Optional all-wheel drive ensures wintry weather ability, though plan on swapping tires since the standard setup is decidedly summer-friendly.

Fuel economy is just so-so for a car of this size; expect a smidge over 30 mpg on the highway and mid-20s in mixed driving.

The CT4 fares far better this year when it comes to safety thanks to its newly standard automatic emergency braking and its optional Super Cruise. That said, no crash-test results are available yet for the small Caddy.

How much does the 2021 Cadillac CT4 cost?

A base CT4 runs about $34,000, while a highly-equipped V-Series runs closer to $60,000 with every option selected.

Where is the 2021 Cadillac CT4 made?

In Lansing, Michigan.