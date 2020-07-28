Two engine choices make all the difference in the 2020 CT4. The rear-wheel drive sedan comes with a 237-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and an 8-speed automatic transmission standard on Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trims. We tested the 2.7-liter turbo-4 with a 10-speed automatic that is optional in the Premium Luxury for an extra $2,500 and standard on the CT4-V.

We only tested the 2.7-liter, and it provides the basis for our high rating of 8 out of 10. With its potent but efficient turbo-4, it can hit 60 mph in under 5 seconds, according to Car and Driver, and has an effortless 10-speed automatic transmission for two points on our scale that starts at 5. We add another point to get to an 8 overall for a ride that is comfy while cruising but can be tightened up for more spirited cornering.

The largest gas turbo-4 on the market delivers gobs of power while still remaining fuel efficient thanks in part to a fuel management system that shuts down two of the four cylinders during highway cruising. This massive turbo-4, which is also used in the Chevy Silverado, features a dual-volute turbocharger that’s even more responsive at lower engine speeds than other twin-scroll turbos on the market. At cruising speeds and in need of a quick move to jump ahead of a merge, nearly all of the torque is delivered in less than two seconds, according to GM. In short, this engine makes the CT4 quicker without compromising efficiency around town.

In Premium Luxury, the 2.7-liter turbo-4 is tuned to make 310 hp and 350 pound-feet of torque; in the more performance-oriented V-Series, it makes 325 hp and 380 lb-ft starting at 1,800 rpm.

The 10-speed automatic paired to this engine is equally impressive. Under normal acceleration it flicks between gears imperceptibly but predictably, staying comfortably in the 2000-3000 rpm range. A happy, seemingly chipper turbo whir accompanies the engine noise. At cruising speed, it quiets and can drop to just above 1,000 rpm, with 9th and 10th gears for long-range cruising. Put it into Sport mode and jump on the throttle, and the rpm needle stays vertical between the 4,000-5,800 rpm range until you lay off the gas. The ability to accelerate is ever present, with massive torque on demand at any point. It tempts you to make passing moves without passing anything except triple digits on the speedometer.

Surely the handling is optimized in the V-Series with the adjustable and adaptive suspension GM calls Magnetic Ride Control, but the MacPherson front struts and independent rear suspension do a good job of cushioning the ride from highway imperfections in other CT4s. There is some roll on exit ramps that made us long for the V-Series. Feedback from the electronic steering is true, with inputs leading to corresponding reactions from the wheels, and the chunky, leather-wrapped steering wheel has a good heft.

All-wheel drive is an interesting proposition if you are considering this car by committee. If your partner wants the assured traction of all-wheel drive even though you want the performance kick out of a proper rear-wheel drive car, the best compromise might be to upgrade to the CT4-V. All-wheel drive is $2,600 more on Luxury or Sport trims, and $3,200 on Premium Luxury with the 2.7-liter. It’s only $1,100 more on the CT4-V. At that point, if AWD is a must, the CT4-V is the bargain.

Significant others might see right through that value proposition but love is blind, it has been said.

