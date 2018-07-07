The 2019 Cadillac ATS drops two doors this year, but retains its European character and manners. Because of lackluster sales, the ATS will be offered only as a coupe for this year, and will be discontinued soon.

Even though the sedan is off the table, the remaining coupe is fun to drive and relatively luxurious, and deserves a 6.4 out of 10 overall rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The ATS comes in four trims this year: Standard, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Premium Performance. Standard and Luxury trimmed models are equipped with 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 272 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The top two trims get Cadillac’s 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 335 hp and 285 lb-ft of torque.

An 8-speed auto is the standard offering, but certain trims of the ATS can be configured with a Tremec 6-speed manual that’s more fun. All but the Premium Performance model are available with all-wheel drive.

Cadillac didn’t drop the rocketship 2019 ATS-V—it’s still around to pester the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63. We cover that model in a separate review.

Our pick is the Standard ATS with 6-speed manual. This model still gets Cadillac’s excellent 8.0-inch infotainment unit with Bose sound system and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The allure of a quick-footed coupe with a potent V-6 is strong, but the fun loses its shine when the $10,000 price bump shows up on the sticker.

All ATS models are equipped to levels befitting a Cadillac, but base model’s accommodations can feel meager at times when details like its synthetic leather upholstery are considered. After adding a few options, the ATS moves uptown fast, with real wood or carbon fiber trim and heated/ventilated leather seats.

All ATS coupes come with Cadillac’s responsive, colorful, 8.0-inch touchscreen with Bose sound, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.