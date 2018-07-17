The Cadillac ATS-V coupe has avoided the fate of its sedan kin, at least for now. It returns for a final 2019 model year.

A true world-class performance car, the 2019 ATS-V runs off a sub-4-second 0-60 mph time, sports a luxe interior, and wears razor-sharp lines that mirror its finely honed performance.

With the ATS-V, Cadillac competes with the likes of the BMW M3, M4, and Mercedes-AMG C63 without breaking a sweat.

Review continues below

We rate the 2019 ATS-V at 6.4 out of 10. We give it credit for stunning performance and for crisp styling, but it lacks some safety technology that’s standard in other luxury cars, and fuel economy is poor. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The ATS model line has been slimmed down for this year, with only two-doors in the lineup. The spared 2019 ATS-V coupe carries on mostly unchanged from last year, with almost no changes to its muscular look or to its stunning performance.

This is one beefed-up production car that lives up to its billing. The 3.6-liter twin-turbo V-6 stomps the road with 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. Cadillac endowed the ATS-V with a 6-speed manual as standard equipment, and it transforms the base ATS coupe’s handling with myriad upgrades, from a special steering system to a performance exhaust. It’s unflappable on a track, a Camaro SS with a much smarter sense of fashion.

The ATS-V fails on other fronts due to age and mission. The back seat’s minuscule. Its safety systems don’t include automatic emergency braking. Outward vision is poor. And Cadillac has backtracked on warranty coverage: its 3-year, 36,000-mile coverage is mediocre even by economy-car standards.

Keep in mind, this review’s intended for an everyday driver. If you’re interested in what we think of the Cadillac ATS-V as an enthusiast’s machine, check out Motor Authority’s first drive review.