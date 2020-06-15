There’s not much the 2020 Buick Regal doesn’t try to do, and that’s just fine with us. This duo—a mid-size fastback and a high-riding wagon—make a compelling alternative to conventional sedans and crossovers, though some quirks in the trim-level structure makes finding the versions we recommend a challenge.

We rate the 2020 Regal line at 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Regal line moves into 2020 with few notable changes and remains available in base, Preferred, Preferred II, Essence, and Avenir trim levels. All are based on a European-market design by Opel, which Buick parent General Motors once owned.

The base Regal sportback and TourX wagon make use of a 250-horsepower turbo-4, while the sportier Regal GS utilizes a 310-hp V-6. A high-tech all-wheel-drive system comes on most Regals, though front-wheel drive is standard on the base car. Acceleration and ride quality are good no matter the badge on the back, and the Regal GS boasts sports sedan-grade moves that almost belie its portly curb weight.

The Regal’s interior offers decent space but just average materials and attention to detail. Expansive sound deadening helps the cabin feel more luxurious.

Equipment-wise, the Regal is a mixed bag. Standard 7.0-inch and optional 8.0-inch touchscreens work well either on their own or with an Apple or Android device plugged in. A wireless charging pad is available. The Regal hasn’t been crash tested, and Buick’s insistence on walling off active safety features we consider essential in only the top trim levels is a head-scratcher since rivals make features such as automatic emergency braking standard fare.

No Regal is especially thrifty when it comes to fuel economy. The greenest front-drive versions check in at 26 mpg combined, while the GS is a guzzler at just 22 mpg combined. Pricey premium unleaded fuel is recommended.