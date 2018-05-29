The 2019 Buick Regal stretches far for its mid-size moves—across the ocean, in fact.

The Regal comes in a fastback body shape or a long-roofed wagon shape, both by way of Europe where they’re sold as Opel models, a brand formerly owned by GM.

A sportier Regal GS arrived later in the year, and all three cars share styling, underpinnings, and interior details, but target entirely different audiences.

We rate the lineup at 6.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Regal’s turbo-4 is paired with an 8- or 9-speed automatic for front- and all-wheel drive models, respectively.

The Regal GS sports a 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 310 horsepower and it’s equipped with all-wheel drive, adjustable shocks, sport seats, and sporty body work.

The Sportback’s styling and manners are that of a fastback sedan, with maximized utility and cargo space in an almost-standard four-door shape. With up to 60.7 cubic feet of cargo space the Sportback reaches almost into crossover territory.

TourX models are aiming directly at mainstays like the Volvo XC70 and Subaru Outback. The big wagon stretches nearly a foot longer than its closest competitors and rides about an inch higher off the ground than the Sportback.

The 2019 Regal has innovative safety tech included that pops the hood when the car senses imminent pedestrian impact. This lessens the impact and reduces the chances of injury. The Regal is available with a suite of advanced safety features as well, but only at the top trim levels.