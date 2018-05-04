The 2019 Buick Lacrosse is the most traditional sedan left in the storied brand’s lineup. Roomy, quiet, and tame, the Lacrosse offers the traditional Buick experience but skips the barge-like experience.

The brand’s largest sedan offers enough style, compelling options, and refinement to compete with luxury cars that cost more.

We’ve scored the 2019 Lacrosse a 6.5 out of 10, adding points for a comfortable interior, attractive style, and wide variety of available features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Lacrosse underwent a complete redesign for 2017 and then a major underhood upgrade for 2018, including a new hybrid powertrain that paired a 2.5-liter inline-4 with an electric motor. Unlike full hybrids, the Lacrosse's mild-hybrid powertrain provides a small boost to fuel economy, but doesn't drive the car on battery alone. The optional 3.6-liter V6 comes paired to a 9-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is available on some trim levels.

Even through the redesign and updates last year, the fundamentals of Buick’s big sedan remain the same: a big four-door with room for everyone, as long as they don’t mind a surprisingly tight back seat. Buick has made the Lacrosse as a car that looks like traditional big car from the brand, but certainly doesn’t behave like one. It’s agile for such a large sedan and has refinement to spare, plus Buick loads some trims of the Lacrosse with active safety technology and an updated infotainment system.