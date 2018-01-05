2018 Buick Lacrosse Review

#16 in Mid-Size Cars
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2018 Buick Lacrosse 4-door Sedan Essence FWD Angular Front Exterior View
Shopping for a new Buick Lacrosse?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2018
The Car Connection
2018
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 5, 2018

Rankings

The 2018 Buick LaCrosse is a proper flagship, a refined and comfortable sedan with only a few quirks.

A sedate, polished sedan, the 2018 Buick LaCrosse offers full-size room without the yacht-like driving experience of yore. It offers plenty of compelling reasons to skip far pricier luxury cars thanks to its refined personality, attractive style, and a new mild-hybrid powertrain.

In our eyes, the 2018 LaCrosse earns a 6.7 out of 10, a solid score based on its comfortable interior, attractive style, and wide range of features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The LaCrosse, available in base, Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir trim levels, sees a host of changes for 2018 after being redesigned last year. A new hybrid powertrain is now fitted as standard. It pairs a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder to an electric motor charged by a small lithium-ion battery pack. Unlike a full hybrid—say, the Toyota Avalon Hybrid—the LaCrosse cannot drive on electric power alone. Instead, the system provides a fuel-saving boost. A 3.6-liter V-6 engine, carried over from last year, is now optional, but it’s now mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission instead of last year’s 8-speed.

Review continues below

Topping the lineup is a new Avenir trim level, which is more about an upmarket appearance than actually piling on additional luxuries.

Additionally for 2018, Buick has made all-wheel drive available on more trim levels.

Though there’s a lot new this year, the LaCrosse’s fundamentals are unchanged. It’s Buick’s flagship sedan, a big four-door with room for five full-size adults and their gear—at least for short stints, since the back seat isn’t quite as good as it could be. But don’t think of the LaCrosse as a spiritual successor to the boat-like Roadmasters of yesteryear. It’s light on its feet for a big car and it offers a terrific driving experience, plus it’s loaded with high-tech features like an advanced infotainment system and a wide array of active-safety tech.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$29,565
MSRP based on 4-Door Sedan FWD
 
See Your Price
6.7
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 7
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 7
Safety 6
Features 6
Fuel Economy 7
Best in Mid-Size Cars
Compare the 2018 Buick Lacrosse against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Buick Lacrosse?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2018 Buick Lacrosse Pricing Insights

  • 2018 LaCrosse arriving; 2017s still abundant
  • $3,000 trade-in bonus or 17% off select 2017s
  • Lease a 2018 from $299 for 39 months
  • Get 1.9% APR for 60 months on 2017s
See Your Price
 