What kind of car is the 2023 Buick Envision? What does it compare to?

The Envision compact crossover SUV has a similar footprint as the Chevy Equinox but is as roomy as the Cadillac XT4 in GM’s crossover family. It competes with premium compact crossovers such as the Volvo XC60, Lincoln Corsair, and Lexus NX.

Is the 2023 Buick Envision a good car?

Review continues below

The five-seat crossover SUV carries premium looks and a premium price. It’s mildly engaging to drive, has good standard features, and, aside from concept vehicles, it’s the most attractive of Buick’s three remaining vehicles. It lacks the efficient powertrain options of competitors, however, and can get expensive. The 2023 Buick Envision earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2023 Buick Envision?

Nothing, except some new colors that, like every other color except white, cost at least $495 more. The Envision maintains its cosmopolitan appeal with an attractive profile and modest but alluring ends that stand out by not trying too hard to stand out. The cabin carries over this notion of letting the curves and lines hold the power instead of schlocking on ornamentation, even with the 10.2-inch touchscreen on all but the base model.

The 228-hp turbo-4 holds some of the European feel as well, with eager bursts off the line and decent power at passing speeds. A 9-speed automatic sends power to the front wheels or available all-wheel drive smoothly, though the small engine’s strain at moving a heavy crossover can be heard in the cabin. A fully independent suspension delivers more comfort than sport, even with the available adaptive dampers and 20-inch wheels on the top Avenir trim.

The roomy cabin seats five, but rear passengers would prefer that middle seat left open. Cloth and synthetic leather front seats with power adjustments can be upgraded to lovely light-beige leather, as well as with heating and cooling, which is how to optimize the comfy, supportive seats. In proper crossover fashion, the rear seats can be folded flat to put some utility in the vehicle to haul 52.7 cubic feet of weekend projects.

Buick equips the Envision with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitors that help see beyond the thick rear pillars. Most models can be fitted with a head-up display and a surround-view camera system, but adaptive cruise control is an extra even on the Avenir grade.

How much does the 2023 Buick Envision cost?

We expect the base Envision to cost less than $35,000 when 2023 pricing is announced. That price includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 18-inch wheels, and LED headlights. We’d pick an Essence with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and even with all-wheel drive the price hovers below $40,000. The top Envision Avenir with all-wheel drive and options such as adaptive cruise control reaches $50,000, which takes the Envision out of our view.

Where is the 2023 Buick Envision made?

In China.