What kind of car is the 2022 Buick Envision? What does it compare to?

The Envision is a five-seat crossover SUV with premium looks and a premium price. It’s engaging to drive, spacious and supportive for four adults or more, and has good infotainment with either its smaller or bigger screen. It competes with the Volvo XC60, Lincoln Corsair, and Lexus NX.

Is the 2022 Buick Envision a good car?

We give the 2022 Envision a 7.2 out of 10, with IIHS crash-test scores still to come. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Buick Envision?

Very little, other than some new stitching and a new paint color. The Envision retains its toned, sleek body that reeks of Pilates and Peloton, and couples it with a sweeping and elegant cabin covered in a high grade of trim. It’s especially soothing in light-beige leather, with the expansive upgrade of a 10.2-inch touchscreen.

With a 228-hp turbo-4 and a 9-speed automatic, the Envision overcomes a stout curb weight with a strong surge of power from low engine speeds. The powertrain’s present, but not noisy. The suspension copes with most surfaces with aplomb, though we’d recommend the adaptive dampers to soak up the impacts generated by the available 20-inch wheels.

Five passengers will be a snug fit in the Envision but four large adults fit well. Its front seats can be upgraded from cloth and synthetic leather to soft leather that’s heated and cooled—and the rear bench seat can be heated in outboard positions, too. Fold down the rear seatback and the Envision can carry up to 52.7 cubic feet of stuff, easily loaded through the power tailgate that’s standard on Essence and Avenir trims.

All Envisions have automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and rear parking sensors. Most models can be fitted with rear parking sensors, a head-up display, and a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2021 Buick Envision cost?

The base Envision costs less than $35,000, and has an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 18-inch wheels, and LED headlights. We’d pick an Essence with front-wheel drive, and keep the price below $40,000; the most expensive Envision Avenir with all-wheel drive, adaptive cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof approaches $50,000.

Where is the 2021 Buick Envision made?

In China.