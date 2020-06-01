Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2021 Buick Envision

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2021 Buick Envision
2021 Buick Envision
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Buick Envision
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Front Exterior View
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Side Exterior View
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Rear Exterior View
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Front Seats
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Rear Seats
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Trunk
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Open Doors
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Dashboard
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Instrument Panel
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Engine
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Steering Wheel
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Instrument Cluster
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Gear Shift
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Audio System
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Grille
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Temperature Controls
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Air Vents
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Wheel Cap
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Tail Light
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Door Controls
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Door Handle
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Headlight
2020 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Mirror
2020 Buick Envision
2020 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Front Exterior View
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Side Exterior View
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Rear Exterior View
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Front Seats
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Rear Seats
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Trunk
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Open Doors
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Dashboard
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Instrument Panel
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Engine
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Steering Wheel
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Instrument Cluster
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Gear Shift
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Audio System
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Grille
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Temperature Controls
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Air Vents
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Wheel Cap
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Tail Light
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Door Controls
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Door Handle
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Headlight
2019 Buick Envision FWD 4-door Preferred Mirror
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2019 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Rear Exterior View
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Side Exterior View
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Front Exterior View
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Open Doors
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Front Seats
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Trunk
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Rear Seats
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Gear Shift
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Instrument Panel
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Steering Wheel
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Instrument Cluster
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Dashboard
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Engine
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Audio System
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Grille
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Temperature Controls
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Mirror
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Door Handle
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Door Controls
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Tail Light
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Headlight
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Air Vents
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Wheel Cap
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Angular Front Exterior View
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Angular Rear Exterior View
2017 Buick Envision
2017 Buick Envision
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Side Exterior View
2017 Buick Envision
2017 Buick Envision
2017 Buick Envision
2017 Buick Envision
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Rear Exterior View
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Front Exterior View
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Open Doors
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Front Seats
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Trunk
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Rear Seats
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Gear Shift
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Instrument Panel
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Steering Wheel
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Instrument Cluster
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Dashboard
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Engine
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Audio System
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Grille
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Temperature Controls
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Mirror
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Door Handle
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Door Controls
2017 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Tail Light
2020
The Car Connection
2020
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 1, 2020

Buying tip

The 2021 Buick Envision arrives in showrooms early in 2021.

The redesigned 2021 Buick Envision comes with more standard features and a more stylish look.

The 2021 Buick Envision five-seat crossover SUV is updated with a stylish new exterior,  more standard safety features, and the brand’s top Avenir trim for the first time. It is smaller than the Buick Enclave and bigger than the Buick Encore GX. The Envision competes against the Lincoln Corsair, Cadillac XT4, Lexus NX, Acura RDX, and Volvo XC60. 

Imported from China, the Envision that was launched in America for 2016 came in base, Preferred, Essence, Premium I, and Premium II trims. The addition of the top Avenir trim to the 2021 model should knock off one of those Premium trim levels. 

Style and performance

Review continues below

The redesigned Envision looks more like a Volvo with its long wheelbase and stately lines. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Envision has a more sculpted face and body sides. Its grille is stretched horizontally across the front, with headlights swept to the corners. LED daytime running lights shape the headlights below, and frame side intakes on the lower front bumper. 

The body sides zig and zag with creases that pull and stretch available daylight. The rear roof pillar is still fat, but a crease above the rear fenders helps draw eyes down toward the rear wheels. 

Although Buick hasn’t released many details about the 2021 Envision, it is lower and wider than the outgoing model. It will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and will likely come standard in front-wheel drive with available all-wheel drive. 

Comfort, safety, and features

The outgoing Envision is a five-seat crossover, although three broad shoulders in the back isn’t advisable. The Envision’s cargo space held 27 cubic feet of gear or 57 cubes with the seats folded down. That’s smaller than many of its competitors, but Buick hasn’t yet told us what to expect for 2021. 

Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and parking assistance. Options include a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, head-up display, and more. 

This year,  Buick added a top Avenir trim to the Envision that likely will bundle soft leather, big wheels, interior accents, and premium features. 

Available convenience features include a 10.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and more features that will be announced closer to the Envision’s launch in early 2021.


Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
See Your Price For 2020
Compare the 2021 Buick Envision against the competition
  • 2020 Acura RDX

    2020 Acura RDX

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4

    2020 Cadillac CT4

    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Lexus NX

    2020 Lexus NX

    6.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Lincoln Corsair

    2020 Lincoln Corsair

    7.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Volvo XC60

    2020 Volvo XC60

    7.3
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Buick Envision?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area