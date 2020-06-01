The 2021 Buick Envision five-seat crossover SUV is updated with a stylish new exterior, more standard safety features, and the brand’s top Avenir trim for the first time. It is smaller than the Buick Enclave and bigger than the Buick Encore GX. The Envision competes against the Lincoln Corsair, Cadillac XT4, Lexus NX, Acura RDX, and Volvo XC60.

Imported from China, the Envision that was launched in America for 2016 came in base, Preferred, Essence, Premium I, and Premium II trims. The addition of the top Avenir trim to the 2021 model should knock off one of those Premium trim levels.

Style and performance

The redesigned Envision looks more like a Volvo with its long wheelbase and stately lines. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Envision has a more sculpted face and body sides. Its grille is stretched horizontally across the front, with headlights swept to the corners. LED daytime running lights shape the headlights below, and frame side intakes on the lower front bumper.

The body sides zig and zag with creases that pull and stretch available daylight. The rear roof pillar is still fat, but a crease above the rear fenders helps draw eyes down toward the rear wheels.

Although Buick hasn’t released many details about the 2021 Envision, it is lower and wider than the outgoing model. It will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and will likely come standard in front-wheel drive with available all-wheel drive.

Comfort, safety, and features

The outgoing Envision is a five-seat crossover, although three broad shoulders in the back isn’t advisable. The Envision’s cargo space held 27 cubic feet of gear or 57 cubes with the seats folded down. That’s smaller than many of its competitors, but Buick hasn’t yet told us what to expect for 2021.

Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and parking assistance. Options include a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, head-up display, and more.

This year, Buick added a top Avenir trim to the Envision that likely will bundle soft leather, big wheels, interior accents, and premium features.

Available convenience features include a 10.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and more features that will be announced closer to the Envision’s launch in early 2021.