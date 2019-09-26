The 2020 Buick Envision is a five-seat crossover SUV that blurs lines between mainstream and luxury, not to mention foreign and domestic. Built by the longest-running American automaker at an assembly plant in China, the 2020 Envision squares off against rivals as disparate as the Hyundai Santa Fe and BMW X3.

Overall, we rate the 2020 Envision at 5.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

It scores well for its comfortable ride and quality feel, but its interior is narrow and its price climbs quickly with options we think most buyers will want.

For 2020, the Envision receives updated touchscreen infotainment software but otherwise carries over last year’s base, Preferred, Essence, Premium I, and Premium II trim levels.

A 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 sends power to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission on Premium trims, while other versions use a less-refined 197-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 teamed with a 6-speed automatic and either front- or all-wheel drive.

The Envision has a soft, composed ride, with quick steering. It’s not as eager to be hustled as its German competition, but its sedate demeanor suits it well.

Inside, the Envision has good room for four passengers, though three in the back seat is a challenge. The standard 8.0-inch touchscreen comes with Apple and Android compatibility responds quickly and anchors a pleasantly uncluttered dash. Leather upholstery comes on Essence and higher trims and a power moonroof is a popular option available on all but the base model.

Cargo space is decent at about 57 cubic feet with the rear seat upright, though the liftover is relatively high.

Safety-wise, the Envision has earned mixed to good ratings from the IIHS and the NHTSA, though testing is incomplete. The feds rated last year’s model at five stars overall while the IIHS awarded it top marks in crash tests but hasn’t evaluated its headlights. Frustratingly, Buick charges big bucks for active safety gear such as automatic emergency braking now standard on nearly every rival. That equipment is optional for the range-topping Envision Premium II and unavailable otherwise, a serious oversight in our eyes.

Another weak spot is fuel economy. Front-wheel-drive versions earn a reasonable 25 mpg combined, but the turbo engine mandatory with all-wheel drive saps that to just 22 mpg combined and it requires pricey premium fuel.