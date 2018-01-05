2018 Buick Envision Review

#23 in Mid-Size SUVs
2018 Buick Envision AWD 4-door Premium II Angular Front Exterior View
2018
2018
The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 5, 2018

The 2018 Buick Envision is a comfortable, roomy five-seat crossover that may not be the best in its class but is still worth a look.

MSRP: From $39,110

Horsepower: 197 hp to 252 hp

MPG: Up to 22 mpg city / 29 mpg highway

Dimensions: 184” L, 72” W, 69” H

Curb weight: 3,755 to 4,083 lbs

The 2018 Buick Envision is an international five-seat crossover SUV. A few years ago, it became the first mass-market vehicle from a Detroit automaker to be assembled in China and sold in America, but it isn’t the Envision’s assembly location that affects it in our scoring.

While it’s a likeable crossover that does most things well, it does little to stand out. The Envision is narrow inside and gets pricey with options, although it rides comfortably and has performed to a high standard in crash-testing. We’ve scored it a 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Envision is offered in base, Preferred, Essence, Premium I, and Premium II trims, a walk that starts off well-equipped and winds up at nearly full-scale luxury levels (and prices). Base, Preferred, and Essence models pair a 197-horsepower inline-4 to either front- or all-wheel drive, while both Premium configurations are exclusively available with all-wheel drive and a strong but thirsty 252-hp turbo-4.

We’ve only driven the turbocharged version and have found it to ride well, with a sedate manner amplified—or not, in this case—by its overall quietness. It’s not the kind of crossover that will goad you into taking a winding road, but that’s just fine given its intended mission in life.

While the Envision has aced IIHS crash testing and performed well in the federal government’s evaluation, we fault it for only offering advanced safety tech at the highest prices; a $36,000 base price balloons to about $48,000 if you want an Envision capable of potentially preventing a crash.

$33,995
MSRP based on FWD 4-Door
 
6.0
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 6
Performance 6
Comfort & Quality 5
Safety 7
Features 6
Fuel Economy 6
