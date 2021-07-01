What kind of car is the 2022 Buick Encore?

The 2022 Buick Encore is a small crossover, the oldest in its brand lineup. It’s been surpassed by rivals that include the Chevy Trax and Hyundai Venue, not to mention Buick’s own attractive and well-equipped Encore GX.

Is the 2022 Buick Encore a good car?

Review continues below

We give the 2022 Encore a TCC Rating of 4.7 out of 10. Safety equipment is lacking. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Buick Encore?

It’s now sold only in base and Preferred trim, with a 155-hp 1.4-liter turbo-4 and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

Compact size and touchscreen infotainment only get you so far; so the 2022 Encore proves. It’s an outlier in the Buick lineup: smaller, slower, and lacking in automatic emergency braking, it exists primarily to offer new-car shoppers a low price tag with a premium badge.

Only, the Encore makes few concessions to that premium badge. It’s sluggish and doesn’t have much back-seat space. The lack of automatic braking is troubling, despite decent crash-test scores–but Buick compounds it by making blind-spot monitors an expensive option only on the more expensive Encore Preferred.

Every Encore comes with power features and good fuel economy ratings. The 3-year/36,000-mile warranty comes up short against rivals.

How much does the 2022 Buick Encore cost?

Prices aren’t out yet for 2022, but last year’s Encore started at about $25,000. With a power driver seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it’s best to keep the Encore inexpensive.

Where is the 2022 Buick Encore made?

In South Korea.