The 2020 Buick Encore is a pint-sized crossover SUV that checks many boxes for an urban runabout but lacks the refinement, safety features, and value of some rivals. It’s also Buick’s strongest-selling model, and though long in the tooth, a few changes for the 2020 model year keep it competitive against the growing SUV onslaught.

We give the Encore 5.0 out of 10 with praise for its decent handling and urban usability despite a lackluster engine and limited interior space. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Encore enters its seventh model year in the U.S. with reduced trim levels and one unfortunate change: the disappearance of the more powerful and efficient turbocharged engine. In the past, Encore buyers could choose between a 138- or 153-horsepower version of a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4, but now only the less-powerful version is available. Strangely, more buyers opted for the base engine despite a significant power boost and a bump of one overall mpg for just $250 extra.

All trim levels of the Encore come equipped with power features, OnStar, and satellite radio as standard, while higher trims add further comfort and technology options like heated leather seats, active safety features, and an upgraded stereo.

The Encore is available in front- or all-wheel drive to go with its 1.4-liter turbo-4, and a 6-speed automatic transmission is the only option.

Safety scores have been impressive, with five stars from the federal government across the board minus a four-star rollover rating and “Good” marks all around from the IIHS minus an “Acceptable” score for the small overlap front passenger test. Active safety features are optional, and even then they are not as advanced as what’s found on most rivals.

The Encore managed 27 mpg overall in front-wheel-drive configuration and 26 mpg for all-wheel drive, according to the EPA.