The 2019 Buick Encore carves a fair amount of crossover space from a very small footprint, but it does so at a premium. It returns nearly unchanged for the 2019 model year, with more competition than ever.

We’ve rated the Encore a 6.5 out of 10. The smallest Buick handles decently and makes good sense in urban environments, but its small back seat and narrow cabin diminish its appeal. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Now in its sixth model year here in the United States, the Buick Encore carries over styling and features put in place after a design refresh in 2017. The 2019 Encore is offered in base, Preferred, Sport Touring, Preferred II, Essence, and Premium trims. Prices start around $23,000 in base form and top out around $32,000.

Base models come equipped with power features, OnStar, and satellite radio. Higher trim levels add creature comforts and technology like heated leather seats and an upgraded sound system.

Our money is on the Essence trim, which adds touches like rear cross-traffic alerts and heated seats.

All trim levels are available in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Buick offers two Encore engines. A 1.4-liter turbo-4 is standard while and a 1.4-liter turbo-4 with start/stop technology is available as an upgrade on most trims. All models get a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Safety is an area in need of improvement for the Encore. The 2018 model scored “Good” and “Acceptable” ratings in all categories in IIHS testing, but was knocked for missing automatic emergency braking.