What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Buick Enclave? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Enclave is Buick’s biggest model, a three-row crossover SUV that does battle with the Mazda CX-9 and Subaru Ascent as well as the Acura MDX.

Is the 2023 Buick Enclave a good car/SUV?

Polished, comfortable, and well-equipped, the Enclave is held back only by lousy fuel-economy ratings. It scores a 6.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Buick Enclave?

The Enclave moves into 2023 with few tweaks aside from a couple of new paint colors. Sold in Essence, Premium, and Avenir trims, the Enclave comes in either front- or all-wheel-drive configurations. A smooth 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 310 hp sends power to the wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Comfort-oriented suspension tuning helps make the Enclave a road warrior worth coveting, though 20 mpg combined with all-wheel drive will spell lots of fuel stops.

Inside, the Enclave is spacious and luxurious, especially in range-topping Avenir guise. Though there’s no three-seat middle-row bench available, the Enclave stands out by being able to accommodate three adult passengers in the third row.

All models use an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone projection, and standard safety tech includes automatic emergency braking and active lane control.

In what crash tests have been performed, the Enclave has earned good marks overall.

How much does the 2023 Buick Enclave cost?

The 2023 Buick Enclave starts in the mid-$40,000 range, though we’d spend up for the Premium trim with its heated and cooled front seats, leather upholstery, and power tailgate.

Where is the 2023 Buick Enclave made?

In Lansing, Michigan.